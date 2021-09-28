Open Menu

Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt

Creative Arts Agency and ICM Partners occupy combined 400K sf of office space

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 28, 2021 10:27 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)
CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)

Talent agency powerhouses Creative Arts Agency and ICM Partners command a combined 400,000 square feet of office space in Century City.

Now that CAA has acquired its rival, will consolidation add to the millions of square feet already on Los Angeles’ sublease market?

The companies “are all going to be in one location together as soon as time allows for that to be,” CAA president Richard Lovett told the Hollywood Reporter after Monday’s announced deal.

No details have been released and neither CAA nor ICM immediately responded to a request for comment.

But a similar downsizing happened — also in Century City — following another entertainment industry deal: Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox. That’s when Fox gave up almost 300,000 square feet of space at Irvine Company’s Fox Plaza at 2121 Avenue of the Stars.

In this case, “CAA doesn’t have any vacant space” and ICM’s building only has a small amount, said Gary Weiss of LA Realty Partners. CAA and ICM employees are still not back at their offices since the pandemic.

Between the two firms CAA, which represents hundreds of A-list celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks, has most of the office space. The company has 302,000 square feet at the Hines and JPMorgan Chase-owned 2000 Avenue of the Stars, said Weiss, who has worked on a number of Century City office deals, including for CAA.

CAA moved into the 800,000-square-foot tower in 2007 and signed a four-year renewal in July.

ICM, whose client roster includes Shonda Rhimes, Samuel L. Jackson and Ellen DeGeneres has just over 100,000 square feet down the street at JMB Realty’s 10250 Constellation Boulevard. The 800,000-square-foot complex now has about 25,000 square feet of vacant space and another 30,000 opening up by April.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Century CityCommercial Real EstateLA Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    Renderings of the project and Brookfield Properties Managing Partner and CEO Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Los Angeles Department of Building & Planning)
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Boyd Street fire in May, 2020 (Getty)
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    Oxford Properties CEO Michael Turner and the campus (Oxford)
    Oxford moves into LA with $134M industrial buy
    Oxford moves into LA with $134M industrial buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.