Open Menu

Intracorp gets started on more apartments in Irvine Business Complex

Five-story, 178-unit complex latest project in increasingly upscale area

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 19, 2021 03:03 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brad Perozzi, President, Intracorp and a rendering of the 178-unit apartment complex under way at 2055 Main Street, Irvine, CA (Intracorp)

Intracorp, one of the largest multifamily developers in the country, has started construction on a five-story, 178-unit apartment complex in a newly densified patch of Irvine in Orange County.

Intracorp develops properties in California, Washington, Texas, and British Columbia, among other markets. It has completed three apartment developments in Irvine since 2019, and broke ground on the new project last week, with an expected completion date of 2023.

Brad Perozzi, president of the developer’s Southern California division, credited the busy slate to a “boots-on-the-ground approach that enables us to move quickly on projects.”

The latest is going up at 2055 Main Street, in the heart of a 2,700-acre former industrial area now called the Irvine Business Complex. The area’s redevelopment into a major residential and office hub with retail and other amenities has been in the works for the past decade.

The trend helped tip the city of 300,000 or so to majority-renter status a few years ago, with the Irvine Business Complex blossoming into an increasingly upscale residential center between the campus of the University of California at Irvine and John Wayne Airport.

City officials have capped residential development in the area at about 17,000 units. They have approved projects accounting for the entire allotment in the area, including Intracorp’s project–a 2.2-acre complex that will feature a rooftop deck, “expansive LED wall,” amphitheater, barbecue area and other amenities.

Intracorp bought the site through an LLC for $13 million in June of 2019, records show. The seller was LBA Realty, an Irvine-based real estate investment company with properties throughout California and the west. LBA also sold the property through an LLC.

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    constructionorange countyresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    808 S. Broadway and Steve Needleman of Anjac Fashion Buildings (Google Maps, Getty)
    Downtown LA’s biggest rentals set for Fashion District
    Downtown LA’s biggest rentals set for Fashion District
    Kennedy Wilson CEO William McMorrow and the Camarillo development rendering (Kennedy Wilson)
    Kennedy Wilson plans 589-unit community on CSU Channel Islands land
    Kennedy Wilson plans 589-unit community on CSU Channel Islands land
    Romeo Power CEO Susan Brennan (Romeo Power, LinkedIn via Brennan)
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    EV battery firm leaves LA for 200K sf in Orange County
    September year-over-year LA signed contracts fall hard: report
    LA signed contracts fall for 2nd straight month
    LA signed contracts fall for 2nd straight month
    Bill and Amy Gross in Orange County Superior Court on October 1, 2021 (Getty)
    Billionaire Bill Gross avoids jail for harassing neighbor
    Billionaire Bill Gross avoids jail for harassing neighbor
    Bow West Capital founder Sean Beddoe and renderings of the project (HKS)
    Bow West snags City Planning approval for 200-unit tower project
    Bow West snags City Planning approval for 200-unit tower project
    Guess CEO Carlos Alberini and Andrea with the two houses (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.