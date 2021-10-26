Open Menu

K-Town tower trims transient units, grows to 40 stories, gets City Council OK

357-unit Terrace Block project revised upward after rejection of 90 short-term rentals

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 26, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Urban Offerings founder Dean Nucich and Forme Development President Damon Chan (Urban Offerings, Forme Development)
Urban Offerings founder Dean Nucich and Forme Development President Damon Chan (Urban Offerings, Forme Development)

A trio of developers have secured all necessary approvals for a 40-story residential development in Koreatown following an overhaul of plans.

The L.A. City Council last week unanimously voted to approve the project by Townline, Forme Development and Urban Offerings, according to Urbanize. The tower is set to rise at 550 Shatto Place near 6th Street, next door to the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, built in the 1930s and currently used as a gymnasium for a neighboring school.

Plans call for 367 apartments, with a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. A total of 42 units would be set aside for low-income renters for 55 years.

Townline and Forme wanted to designate 90 units as transient occupancy units leased for up to 30 days at a time, but the City Council denied that request.

The ground floor of the tower and the church building is slated for 36,000 square feet of office and retail space. A 470-space subterranean parking garage is also planned.

Gensler is designing the tower, which is being called Terrace Block. Renderings show a façade of glass and perforated metal with balconies for each apartment unit.

The joint venture first proposed the project in mid-2018 and sought to expedite the approvals process through a state program that allows some projects to skip a full environmental review via the California Environmental Quality Act, which can take upwards of a year to complete.

But in October of last year they revised their plans, boosting the height of the building from 29 floors to 40 and the number of apartment units from 252 to 367.

The larger version of the project cleared the L.A. City Planning Commission in the spring.

The developers estimated in April that they could break ground by next July and complete the project by the fall of 2025. Townline and Forme are also building a 23-story tower in Chinatown.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    KoreatownMultifamily Real EstatePolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    Mark Ridley-Thomas (Getty)
    No direct tie to developers in LA’s latest scandal
    No direct tie to developers in LA’s latest scandal
    Hotel union asks feds for answers on Relevant Group’s EB-5
    Hotel union asks feds for answers on Relevant’s EB-5
    Hotel union asks feds for answers on Relevant’s EB-5
    Adolfo Suaya first listed the property in 2019 (Getty, Lee & Associates)
    New owner sees Suaya’s Hollywood Hillview Apartments in luxe light
    New owner sees Suaya’s Hollywood Hillview Apartments in luxe light
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    Small step toward big addition to residential water supply in Southern California
    Renderings of the project (City of El Monte, Southland Real Estate Group)
    Flip this strip mall: Developer plans apartments on former retail site in El Monte
    Flip this strip mall: Developer plans apartments on former retail site in El Monte
    Rendering of the project (City of Santa Fe Springs)
    Richman Group pursuing 139-unit affordable complex in Santa Fe Springs
    Richman Group pursuing 139-unit affordable complex in Santa Fe Springs
    Greenville, California after the Dixie Fire (Getty)
    Wildfire insurance moratorium expires, allowing insurers to drop homeowners
    Wildfire insurance moratorium expires, allowing insurers to drop homeowners
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.