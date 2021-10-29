Open Menu

Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year

Dallas-based firm pays $252M for seven buildings in High Desert from Stirling Development

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 29, 2021 10:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kenneth Sheer, president and chief executive officer, Covington Group (City of Victorville, Covington Group)

A Dallas-based firm has taken a big bite out of the Inland Empire’s industrial inventory in the priciest deal of the year for the two-county market.

Covington Group purchased seven industrial buildings spanning nearly 3.4 million square feet in Victorville, near the Southern California Logistics Airport, the firm announced this week.

Covington paid $252 million to acquire the sites from a limited liability company linked to Stirling Development, San Bernardino County records show. The Inland Empire market covers both San Bernardino and neighboring Riverside counties.

Stirling built the seven buildings between 2008 and 2013 with an eye on the City of Victorville’s larger plan to redevelop a former U.S. Air Force base nearby, according to Stirling’s website.

The buildings are leased to a number of tenants, including Newell Brands, M&M Mars, Boeing and Plastipak Packaging, Covington said in a statement.

Covington CEO Ken Sheer said the firm would work to “accommodate renewals and expansions” for tenants.

The deal is the biggest transaction by square feet as well as the most expensive for industrial space in the Inland Empire so far this year. In the third quarter, Pacific Investment Management bought a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Rialto for $123.5 million.

It also beats recent deals in Los Angeles’ South Bay, another major hub of warehousing and logistics, owing to its proximity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Earlier this month, Rexford Industrial Realty paid $217 million to buy an 80-acre industrial storage site.

But, the deal isn’t the largest in terms of price per square foot. At around $74 per square foot, the deal is dwarfed by other recent transactions in the Inland Empire — Nuveen bought a 236,700-square-foot building in Ontario in August for $252 a foot.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateindustrial real estateInland Empire

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dr. Kwang Yul-cha and 1321-1323 North Virgil Avenue (Facebook, Google Maps)
    Hospital wants three floors of offices atop parking structure
    Hospital wants three floors of offices atop parking structure
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman and one of the industrial properties (LoopNet, CenterPoint)
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Rexford Industrial’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Frankel and the Western Ave property (Rexford, Highland Partners)
    Rexford goes from ethnic niche to generic industrial development in South Bay
    Rexford goes from ethnic niche to generic industrial development in South Bay
    Michael Shabani of Crown Equity and the West Hollywood property (Getty, Leclaireur Los Angeles)
    Italian accent behind Shabani’s $15M sale on Robertson?
    Italian accent behind Shabani’s $15M sale on Robertson?
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam with an illustration of last month's El Sereno warehouse fire (Twitter/NOT_INTO_IT, iStock, Getty)
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    Will Tiao of Tiao Properties with the site of the development (Google Maps, Tiao)
    Developer sees tear-down, build-up in Boyle Heights
    Developer sees tear-down, build-up in Boyle Heights
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.