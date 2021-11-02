The Los Angeles Chargers are finally settling into their new home market, with a new headquarters facility underway in El Segundo, just a few miles from their home field at SoFi Stadium.

Two real estate firms based in El Segundo, Continental Development and Mar Ventures, will build a 145,000-square-foot facility across 14 acres for the NFL team. The project is expected to open in early 2024, the firms announced on Monday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the development.

The land is on Nash Street, near the 105 Freeway; it is currently used as parking for defense firm Raytheon.

The complex will be valued at more than $100 million, Continental President Richard Lundquist told the Times.

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017, and had been leasing a facility in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa, about 25 miles from a temporary home stadium at Dignity Health Field in Carson.

The team will lease the new headquarters-and-training facility – only about five miles from its recently completed permanent home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – from the developers once construction is finished.

The facility will include offices, meeting rooms, medical and rehabilitation facilities, esports- gaming and content studios, a 3,100-square-foot media center and rooftop space.

In addition to the new building, the developers will build three natural grass fields, 3,400 square feet of outdoor turf areas, bleacher seating for more than 5,000 people and a two-lane lap pool.

Gensler Sports is designing the entire project.

Continental and Mar Ventures are set to present the plans before the city of El Segundo’s planning commission later this month.

The Chargers aren’t the only major sports team to plant a flag in El Segundo. The L.A. Lakers NBA team has a 122,000-square-foot facility, and the L.A. Kings hockey team has a 135,000-square-foot training center in the city.

