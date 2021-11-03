An heir to an Indonesian industrial tycoon-turned-politician has bought a hillside spec mansion in Trousdale Estates.

Adhika Bakrie, a nephew of Aburizal Bakrie, paid $28 million for the Mark Rios-designed home in Beverly Hills. The property, at 514 Chalette Drive, is a six-bedroom, eleven-bath that spans 12,546 square feet, according to a listing from Zillow.

The home, with interiors by Dusenbury Design, has a gym, a theater, an elevator, a beauty salon and a 1,600-square-foot primary suite. It also has a pool and a 2,100-square-foot subterranean garage.

The property has been on and off the market since June 2020, when it was listed for $39 million. The price was chopped to $34.85 million a few months later. It was later taken off the market, then relisted for $32.5 million last April. The home went into contract in September.

The seller is LBJ Property 1, LLC, records show. The entity paid $7.9 million for the mansion in February of 2016.

The Bakries were once Indonesia’s richest family. In 2007, Forbes estimated the Bakries’ net worth at $5.4 billion. Collapsing coal prices have since lowered the family’s standing in terms of comparative wealth within Indonesia’s borders. According to Asia Times, the family didn’t crack Indonesia’s top 50 in terms of net worth.

Adhika Bakrie, who is 36 years old, is currently a director at Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, which produces palm oil and rubber products.

[Dirt] — Christian Bautista