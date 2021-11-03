Open Menu

Indonesian heir pays $28M for Trousdale mansion

Hillside home previously listed for $39M

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 03, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
514 Chalette Drive in Beverly Hills (The Beverly Hills Estates)
514 Chalette Drive in Beverly Hills (The Beverly Hills Estates)

An heir to an Indonesian industrial tycoon-turned-politician has bought a hillside spec mansion in Trousdale Estates.

Adhika Bakrie, a nephew of Aburizal Bakrie, paid $28 million for the Mark Rios-designed home in Beverly Hills. The property, at 514 Chalette Drive, is a six-bedroom, eleven-bath that spans 12,546 square feet, according to a listing from Zillow.

The home, with interiors by Dusenbury Design, has a gym, a theater, an elevator, a beauty salon and a 1,600-square-foot primary suite. It also has a pool and a 2,100-square-foot subterranean garage.

514 Chalette Drive in Beverly Hills (The Beverly Hills Estates)
514 Chalette Drive in Beverly Hills (The Beverly Hills Estates)

The property has been on and off the market since June 2020, when it was listed for $39 million. The price was chopped to $34.85 million a few months later. It was later taken off the market, then relisted for $32.5 million last April. The home went into contract in September.

The seller is LBJ Property 1, LLC, records show. The entity paid $7.9 million for the mansion in February of 2016.

The Bakries were once Indonesia’s richest family. In 2007, Forbes estimated the Bakries’ net worth at $5.4 billion. Collapsing coal prices have since lowered the family’s standing in terms of comparative wealth within Indonesia’s borders. According to Asia Times, the family didn’t crack Indonesia’s top 50 in terms of net worth.

Adhika Bakrie, who is 36 years old, is currently a director at Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, which produces palm oil and rubber products.

[Dirt] — Christian Bautista 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    VA clears Brentwood encampment, makes room for unhoused veterans
    Hilary Swank and the Pacific Palisades house (Getty, Compass via Hilton & Hyland)
    Swank-y listing: Oscar winner’s Pacific Palisades pad hits market
    Swank-y listing: Oscar winner’s Pacific Palisades pad hits market
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Apartment owner charged on “trapped” seniors in Chinatown
    Fashion executive Serge Azria was the seller of the property (Getty)
    $177M for Malibu home sets California record
    $177M for Malibu home sets California record
    California has 63 of 100 most expensive zip codes. (iStock, AboutZipCode)
    California claims lion’s share of 100 priciest zips
    California claims lion’s share of 100 priciest zips
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    Gidi Cohen looks to flip K-Town apartments for $79.5M
    (Getty)
    Report puts hot LA residential market on plateau
    Report puts hot LA residential market on plateau
    301 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica and Clo Hoover, the first female mayor of Santa Monica (301ocean, Calisphere)
    $1.8M per unit marks latest chapter in colorful history of SaMo apartments
    $1.8M per unit marks latest chapter in colorful history of SaMo apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.