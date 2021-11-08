Open Menu

CRE crowdfunder Modiv wants to go public next year

Newport Beach-based REIT seeks national stock exchange listing in early 2022

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 08, 2021 10:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Modiv CEO Aaron Halfacre (modiv.com, iStock)

Commercial real estate crowdfunding platform and investor Modiv is looking to go public next year.

The Newport Beach-based company has announced plans to seek a national stock exchange listing for its shares in early 2022.

Modiv acquires and manages commercial properties throughout the U.S. The enterprise started with a requirement of a minimum investment of $1,000 to acquire shares, which have paid steady dividends. It has since increased the threshold.

The firm was formed in 2015, under its previous name NNN Reit.

Among its founders was Ray Wirta, who was serving as chairman of CBRE Group, president of Investment Properties Group of the Irvine Company, and CEO of Koll Company at the time.

NNN Reit soon acquired Rich Uncles — an online crowdfunding platform. Its current CEO, Aaron Halfacre, was brought on in 2018, after working as the head of RealtyMogul, another crowdfunding investment platform.

Modiv currently owns 38 properties — a mix of industrial, office and retail buildings across California, Nevada, Texas, Ohio and other states. Its properties are linked to a number of tenants, including L3 Communications, Northrop Grumman, Dollar General and Wyndham.

By going public, Modiv would be able to attract “new retail and institutional investors,” Halfacre said in a statement.

Modiv is planning to close its current crowdfunding offering and a share repurchase program this month, after which it plans to file for a public listing.

In September, the REIT issued $36.8 million worth of shares to underwriters including B. Riley Securities and William Blair & Company, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crowdfunding platforms have become popular over the last few years, given that small-time investors can take part in commercial property investment, without having to deal with managing a building.

But, not all platforms have had raging success. Prodigy — a crowdfunding platform that invested in New York City properties — collapsed and filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, after more than $690 million was invested.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecrowdfunding

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Desperate Evergrande sells Gulfstream to LA firm for under $40M
    Desperate Evergrande sells Gulfstream to LA firm for under $40M
    Desperate Evergrande sells Gulfstream to LA firm for under $40M
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 275 Valencia Avenue in Brea (Getty, CoStar)
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    LA pol leads effort to preserve restaurants’ outdoor dining space
    LA pol leads effort to preserve restaurants’ outdoor dining space
    LA pol leads effort to preserve restaurants’ outdoor dining space
    Public Storage spends $1.5B for 56 facilities
    Public Storage spends $1.5B for 56 facilities
    Public Storage spends $1.5B for 56 facilities
    (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian)
    Wall Street goes long on Hollywood studios
    Wall Street goes long on Hollywood studios
    Rising Realty CEO Christopher Rising and the Trust Building at 433 S. Spring Street in Los Angeles (Christopher Rising, The Trust Bldg.)
    $1M broker bonus on 100,000 sf at Rising’s Trust Building
    $1M broker bonus on 100,000 sf at Rising’s Trust Building
    Dallas firm continues West Coast push with Inland Empire warehouse
    Dallas firm continues West Coast push with Inland Empire warehouse
    Dallas firm continues West Coast push with Inland Empire warehouse
    NYC food hall developer takes bite of DTLA
    NYC food hall developer takes bite of DTLA
    NYC food hall developer takes bite of DTLA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.