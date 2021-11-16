Open Menu

Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center

Partners with Square Mile to add to growing portfolio of production space in LA market

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 16, 2021 09:33 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hackman Capital to pay $1.8B for ViacomCBS’ Studio Center
Michael Hackman and Robert Backish with CBS Studio Center (CBSSC, Hackman Capital, ViacomCBS)

Hackman Capital Partners is adding an iconic Los Angeles studio complex to its growing portfolio of studio space.

The firm and partner Square Mile Capital Management LLC agreed to pay $1.8 billion for ViacomCBS’s CBS Studio Center in Studio City, according to the Wall Street Journal.

ViacomCBS has been shopping the 38-acre production lot since August. Hackman and Square Mile beat out around a dozen other potential buyers.

It is going to cost them about half a billion more than the sum insiders thought the property would garner — an indication of demand for production properties. The tenant base for those properties is shifting increasingly toward streaming content providers, including Apple, Netflix, and Amazon.

The deal hasn’t yet been finalized, but the parties are expected to sign a contract soon, according to the Journal.

CBS Studio Center includes 18 soundstages and more than 210,000 square feet of office space.

The property is one of several studio complexes that Hollywood institutions have listed in recent years, most of which are being scooped up by private equity firms.

Hudson Pacific Properties — now partnered with Blackstone in its L.A. studio investments — has acquired about 1.2 million square feet of soundstages since 2008.

Worthe Real Estate Group is working with Warner Bros. on a redevelopment of its Burbank Studios property.

The deal would be Hackman’s second major purchase for a CBS property. The firm bought the 25-acre Television City in the Fairfax District three years ago for $750 million from CBS Corporation. That deal came a year before the CBS re-merged with Viacom to form ViacomCBS.

Hackman earlier this year unveiled a $1.3 billion redevelopment plan for the Television City.

Hackman Capital has amassed a sprawling portfolio of production facilities, campuses, and office space over the last several years. The company’s holdings were estimated to be worth around $4 billion at the beginning of 2021.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hackman Capital Partnersinvestment salesstudio citystudio space

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 275 Valencia Avenue in Brea (Getty, CoStar)
Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
NBCUniversal joins studio expansion craze
NBCUniversal joins studio expansion craze
NBCUniversal joins studio expansion craze
Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
Ron Burkle’s $155M play on Wall Street: American Stock Exchange HQ
Gemdale USA co-president Michael Daly and Laterra Development CEO Charles Tourtellotte with the Hollywood property (LoopNet, Gemdale, Laterra)
Gemdale USA, LaTerra put Netflix-leased office campus in Hollywood up for sale
Gemdale USA, LaTerra put Netflix-leased office campus in Hollywood up for sale
NY Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
(Sofitel)
Alon Abady revealed as buyer in $96M deal for Sofitel
Alon Abady revealed as buyer in $96M deal for Sofitel
Sofitel Beverly Hills at 8555 Beverly Blvd (Sofitel Los Angeles)
Sofitel in Beverly Hills changes hands
Sofitel in Beverly Hills changes hands
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.