Open Menu

BLT Enterprises takes industrial temperature with ask on site near Vernon

Wants nearly $9M per acre for site fully leased to BNSF Railway

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2021 12:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
BLT Enterprises founder Bernard Huberman and the industrial site (LoopNet, BLT)
BLT Enterprises founder Bernard Huberman and the industrial site (LoopNet, BLT)

Santa Monica-based developer BLT Enterprises has put a 9.3-acre industrial site near the city of Vernon up for sale.

The firm has listed the property at 2045 East Washington Boulevard — which currently has 54,560 square feet of rentable space — for $80 million, according to a listing on LoopNet. BLT Enterprises did not respond to a request for comment.

BLT has owned the property since 2002, when it purchased the site from Consolidated Freightways, a former freight service and logistics company that filed for bankruptcy the same year.

Fort Worth-based railroad operator BNSF Railway currently leases the site, using it as a railroad yard. The firm leases the site through August 2029.

BLT Enterprises currently rakes in $199,400 per month in rent from BNSF, according to marketing materials for the property. The rent is set to increase by 3 percent to around $205,400 in June of next year.

BNSF, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, also has an option to extend the lease for an additional ten years. Before BNSF leased the property in 2019, it was leased to FedEx.

Divesting this property won’t dilute BLT Enterprises’ status as a prominent industrial landlord. The firm owns over 30 industrial properties across Southern California, according to its website, including a 112,000-square-foot property in Santa Ana leased to FedEx.

Industrial properties in and around Vernon are a popular investment choice for industrial investors, given the proximity to Downtown Los Angeles, the ports and the 10 freeway.

A year ago, Rexford paid $93.8 million for a six-building portfolio in Vernon spanning 464,000 square feet.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Industrial

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    Rexford sues industrial tenant for nonpayment, a pandemic rarity
    (Getty)
    SoCal leads nation in industrial i-sales sales this year
    SoCal leads nation in industrial i-sales sales this year
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman, Developer Moishe Mana and the property (CenterPoint, Getty, Daum Commercial)
    CenterPoint pays Moishe Mana $63M for warehouse
    CenterPoint pays Moishe Mana $63M for warehouse
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    California law clamps down on unsafe warehouse work conditions
    Staley Point Capital Founder Kevin Staley and the warehouse (Staley, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Staley Point, Bain Capital buy another industrial complex
    Tolead Group CEO Kevin Huang with the warehouse (Tolead, Google Maps)
    Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon
    Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon
    Stos Partners Principal CJ Stos and 159 N San Antonio Avenue 
    Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse
    Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.