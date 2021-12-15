Fashion designer Charles Park has relisted a Beverly Hills mansion that he designed himself.

The 12,800-square-foot home, at 1231 Lago Vista Drive, was first listed in 2016 at a $43.9 million price that included over-the-top details such as an original Andy Warhol artwork in the front entryway and more than $1 million worth of furnishings. The property has now resurfaced with a more modest price tag of $32 million —and no mention of the Warhol — after being taken off the market for nearly a year, according to a listing on Zillow.

Park bought the property in 2013 for $4.2 million, records show. Ownership of the home has since been transferred to an entity called Lago Vista, LLC, which Park also controls. The seven-bed, eleven-bath mansion was previously announced as Park’s first project in home design. Park, who headed brands such as Sugarlips, Pure Sugar and Jonesy, built the mansion with Samuel and Paul Oh, and architect Magdalena Glen-Schieneman.

“This is a family home, not just a party house,” Park said in a 2016 press release. “My goal wasn’t to impress a buyer walking through for an hour. Each decision was made to delight the buyer who will live in this house for a lifetime.”

The mansion contains features such as a six-foot Moooi chandelier, a private elevator with custom bank vault doors, a 600-bottle wine cellar and a home theater. The property also has a fitness center next to the master bedroom and a swimming pool.

Revel Real Estate’s Ben Bacal and Douglas Elliman’s Josh Altman are the brokers in charge of the listing. Bacal said that the property was previously delisted to qualify for a 1031 exchange requirement, and it was rented out for a year for nearly $100,000 per month. “The market went up since it was last listed. We decided to list more in line with the comps and come out with a price of $32 million this time around due to the… lack of inventory,” Altman said.