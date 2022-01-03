Open Menu

Apartment complex underway at infill site in Sherman Oaks

I&L Investments plans 25-units along L.A. River

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 03, 2022 02:52 PM
By Christian Bautista
13267-13277 West Moorpark Street (Google Maps/Labyrinth)
Construction is underway on a long-vacant site in Sherman Oaks.

Grading has begun at 13267-13277 West Moorpark Street, an empty lot at the northeast corner of Fulton Avenue and Moorpark Street near the Los Angeles River, according to Urbanize LA. The site’s owner, an entity linked to real estate firm I&L Investments, previously got city approval to build a five-story, 25-unit apartment complex at the property.

Plans for the project call for a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, with two apartments designated as low-income affordable housing. The planned structure will also have 39 parking spaces at the basement level.

I&L first filed permit applications for the site in July of 2019, records show. The city approved the plan in February of last year.

Labyrinth Design Studio is credited for the designs for the project. Labyrinth’s renderings for the property includes balconies for residents that face the intersection of Fulton and Moorpark. Plans for the project also include a deck at the rooftop.

The West Moorpark Street development adds to the residential pipeline in Sherman Oaks. One of the largest projects in the area is the redevelopment of the old Sunkist headquarters building at the intersection of Hazeltine and Riverside Drive. Plans for the project call for the preservation of the original 1970s structure designed by AC Martin and Associates. The new project, with designs from Johnson Fain, will include 249 apartments and 27,500 square feet of retail space. Another large development is planned at a five-acre lot at the corner of Camarillo Street and Sepulveda Boulevard. Developer IMT Residential is planning 325 units and 44,000 square feet of retail space at the site.




