Sony Music Publishing is planting its roots in Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

The music distributor signed a lease at a 48,571-square-foot building at 1024 North Orange Drive in Hollywood, according to loan documents associated with the property. The lease was signed in July but has not previously been reported.

Occidental Entertainment Group Holdings owns the property. Founded by commercial real estate developer Albert Sweet, who died last year, the firm owns 36 creative office properties in Hollywood and more than 160,000 square feet of soundstage and production space.

Occidental Entertainment declined to comment and Sony Music Publishing did not respond to a request for comment.

Sony Music Publishing, a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment’s music division, currently occupies space at Sony Pictures Studios — a film and studio lot at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City. It’s unclear how much space Sony Music Publishing currently occupies in Culver City or how much it took at the building in Hollywood.

A prior listing for space at the building listed an asking rent of $3.34 per square foot per month, according to marketing materials from Lee & Associates for the property.

Sony Music Publishing distributes music across a broad range of genres, from teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo to country legend Dolly Parton.

The two-story building was built in 1929 and was most recently renovated in 1993.

The new lease comes amid a boom in demand for space to make, produce and distribute content, as film, television and audio streaming services continue to see high demand during the pandemic.

Also in July, Occidental Entertainment leased space at a building it owns two doors down from Sony Music Publishing’s new home to OBB Media, a production company that has made documentaries about Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Elton John.