Open Menu

Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M

The Richard Landry-designed home has been on, off market since 2016.

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2022 11:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)

A Beverly Hills mansion once owned by late Saudi billionaire Saleh Abdullah Kamel is on the market for $28 million.

The property, at 72 Beverly Park, is an 11-bedroom, 18-bath home designed by Richard Landry. The 20,000 square foot mansion has features such as a tennis court, a lap pool, a separate plunge pool and a 6,100-square-foot guest residence. It was put on the market on Thursday, according to a listing on Zillow.

The home is owned by KAM-Beverly, LLC, a California entity currently controlled by Mohyedin Saleh Kamel. The LLC bought the property from Norm Zada, the founder of Perfect 10 Magazine, for $16.5 million in 2010. Saleh Abdullah Kamel signed a power of attorney in favor of Mohyedin Saleh Kamel in September of 2016, property records show.

Months after buying the home, Saleh Abdullah Kamel reportedly tried to flip the property, listing it for $25 million in February of 2011, according to Curbed. It was then offered as a $175,000 per month rental in July of 2013, the Zillow listing shows. Over the past few years, the property has been on and off the market, with the price dropping every time it reappears. It was listed for sale in May of 2016 with an asking price of $45 million.

Saleh Abdullah Kamel founded the banking and real estate conglomerate Dallah Albaraka Group. In November of 2017, he was reportedly detained, along with over 200 businessmen and royals, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh over corruption charges. The anti-corruption sweep, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly forced detainees into signing away billions of dollars in assets. In 2018, Forbes removed Saleh Abdullah Kamel from its billionaires list because it was unclear which assets he still owned. He died in May of 2020 at the age of 79.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    1231 West Francisquito Avenue and Ron Nasch (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    Zillow survey: Calabasas, Malibu rank among most popular cities in U.S.
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    Rob Speyer (President, Chief Executive Officer, Tishman Speyer) & Neil Shekhter (Founder, Chief Executive Officer, NMS Properties) (iStock, Tishman Speyer, NMS Properties, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft, in front of the Enchanted Hills property (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock)
    Late Microsoft co-founder’s Beverly Crest estate fetches $65 million
    Late Microsoft co-founder’s Beverly Crest estate fetches $65 million
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.