A Beverly Hills mansion once owned by late Saudi billionaire Saleh Abdullah Kamel is on the market for $28 million.

The property, at 72 Beverly Park, is an 11-bedroom, 18-bath home designed by Richard Landry. The 20,000 square foot mansion has features such as a tennis court, a lap pool, a separate plunge pool and a 6,100-square-foot guest residence. It was put on the market on Thursday, according to a listing on Zillow.

The home is owned by KAM-Beverly, LLC, a California entity currently controlled by Mohyedin Saleh Kamel. The LLC bought the property from Norm Zada, the founder of Perfect 10 Magazine, for $16.5 million in 2010. Saleh Abdullah Kamel signed a power of attorney in favor of Mohyedin Saleh Kamel in September of 2016, property records show.

Months after buying the home, Saleh Abdullah Kamel reportedly tried to flip the property, listing it for $25 million in February of 2011, according to Curbed. It was then offered as a $175,000 per month rental in July of 2013, the Zillow listing shows. Over the past few years, the property has been on and off the market, with the price dropping every time it reappears. It was listed for sale in May of 2016 with an asking price of $45 million.

Saleh Abdullah Kamel founded the banking and real estate conglomerate Dallah Albaraka Group. In November of 2017, he was reportedly detained, along with over 200 businessmen and royals, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh over corruption charges. The anti-corruption sweep, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly forced detainees into signing away billions of dollars in assets. In 2018, Forbes removed Saleh Abdullah Kamel from its billionaires list because it was unclear which assets he still owned. He died in May of 2020 at the age of 79.