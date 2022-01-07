Open Menu

Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily

New Standard Equities gets 236-unit apartment complex in Upland

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2022 12:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
850 N Benson Avenue in Upland and New Standard Equities CEO Edward Ring (Apartments.com, LinkedIn)

A Los Angeles-based multifamily investor has spent $81 million on an apartment complex in the Inland Empire.

New Standard Equities got a 236-unit complex at 850 North Benson Avenue in Upland, according to a Thursday announcement from Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the deal. New York-based investment firm Abacus Capital Group sold the property.

New Standard Equities’ purchase came to around $342,000 per unit — the higher end of multifamily recent deals in the area. In October, Dalan Management sold a 197-unit complex in the city of San Bernadino to Newport Beach-based Tailwind for $54 million  — around $274,111 per unit.

Upland is part of the San Bernardino County portion of the Inland Empire, which also includes Riverside County.

Abacus Capital Group bought the Upland property for an undisclosed sum in 2018, records show.

Built in 1973, the complex spans 32 residential buildings and includes two pools, a spa, fitness center and more than 350 parking spaces.

Rents at the complex currently range from $1,967 per month for a one-bedroom to $2,653 per month for a two-bedroom, according to online listings for the property.

New Standard Equities is planning to renovate the property’s interiors and will eventually raise rents to meet market rates.

Across the Inland Empire, single-family home prices have increased 13 percent over the last year, “further exacerbating the affordability gap to home ownership and fueling strong rent growth,” Marcus & Millichap’s Kevin Green said in a statement.

Rents across Upland, located near the Claremont Colleges and the Los Angeles County border, have increased 34 percent over the last year, according to the brokerage. In December, average rent across the city hit $2,074 for a 881-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafe.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    investment salesMultifamily LAresidential real estateSan Bernardino County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    1231 West Francisquito Avenue and Ron Nasch (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    (LoopNet, Burbank Town Center, Atlas Capital Group, Seritage Growth Properties, MapQuest, Travel Guides)
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Zillow survey: Calabasas, Malibu rank among most popular cities in U.S.
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    Calabasas, Malibu among most popular cities in U.S. for cyber surfers
    Rob Speyer (President, Chief Executive Officer, Tishman Speyer) & Neil Shekhter (Founder, Chief Executive Officer, NMS Properties) (iStock, Tishman Speyer, NMS Properties, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.