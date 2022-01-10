Open Menu

Brixmor buys grocery-anchored retail center in Brea

182K sf in OC city includes Ralphs, service providers, restaurants

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 10, 2022 01:12 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brixmor Property Group CEO James Taylor and the Brea Gateway Center (Brixmor, Google Maps)
Brixmor Property Group CEO James Taylor and the Brea Gateway Center (Brixmor, Google Maps)

Brixmor Property Group has purchased a shopping center anchored by a grocery store in Orange County for $85.7 million.

The New York-based REIT bought the 182,000-square-foot Brea Gateway Center at the end of last year, the firm announced in an earnings release on Monday.

The deal comes out to around $470 per square foot.

Built in 1995, the Brea Gateway Center is at the corner of Imperial Highway and Brea Boulevard. It was developed by Watt/Craig Associates, and the Ralphs grocery chain has been a tenant since it opened.

Watt/Craig Associates exited the property as a general partner in 2006 and was replaced by limited liability companies linked to PNC Bank, according to state business records.

PNC Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

With its new purchase, Brixmor currently owns around 1.9 million square feet across Southern California. The firm also owns Montebello Plaza in Los Angeles County – a shopping center with a store of the Albertsons grocery chain at 2401 West Via Campo.

Grocery stores have become a popular investment choice during the pandemic compared with other retail classes, as grocers were largely exempt from pandemic-related closures and restrictions.

In December, Deka Immobilien, the Frankfurt, Germany-based investment firm, purchased a Whole Foods Market in Santa Monica for $54 million — around $1,022 per square foot, one of the highest retail deals of the year in terms of price per foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BreaBrixmor Property GroupGrocery retailorange countyRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fullerton Towers deal ends 2021 in top spot
    Fullerton Towers deal ends 2021 in top spot
    Fullerton Towers deal ends 2021 in top spot
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Pre-leasing in play as industrial vacancy nears zero
    Pre-leasing in play as industrial vacancy nears zero
    2121 Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica and Deka Immobilien's Driss Oualkadi (DFH Architects, Deka Immobilien)
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    LA investor stays busy with buy of NJ retail center
    Black Lion stays busy with New Jersey retail buy
    Black Lion stays busy with New Jersey retail buy
    (LoopNet, Burbank Town Center, Atlas Capital Group, Seritage Growth Properties, MapQuest, Travel Guides)
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 2391-2393 Bateman Avenue (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.