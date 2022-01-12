A Bel-Air mansion is back on the market after the departure of an Instagram-famous tenant who did not endear himself to neighbors.

Developer Donald Bolin is once again aiming to sell the property at 10979 Chalon Road, according to a listing on Zillow. The 31,000 square mansion, which once sported a $100 million price tag, is now on the market for $67.5 million.

The mansion was recently home to Dan Bilzerian, who’s been described in media reports as a “millionaire playboy” and the “King of Instagram.” Bilzerian reportedly caused such a commotion at the property — he once hosted a party where a parachutist dropped in with sparklers — that it caused the neighborhood association to consider taking legal action, according to a previous report from Forbes.

Bilzerian, who melds his digital “influencer” status with a “global lifestyle” company called Ignite International Brands, rented the mansion for $200,000 per month. He reportedly leased the home in 2018 and left two years later.

“I told him we are getting a lot of calls from people that are interested so this is the time to put it up for sale,” Bolin told Forbes. At the time, Bolin said that he wanted to list the mansion for $75 million.

Bilzerian reportedly left the home in “perfect condition.” During his time there, he added a security system, a rooftop gym and a virtual reality room.

The 13-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion was first listed in 2017. It contains five bars, a two-lane bowling alley, a game room, a putting green and an infinity pool with a waterfall. The property also has a garage for 14 cars and a motor court for 60 vehicles.

Arline Bolin, who is both Donald Bolin’s sister and the broker handling the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.