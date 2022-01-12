Open Menu

‘Influencer’ exits, Bel-Air mansion back on market

Ask on 10979 Chalon Road chopped from $100M

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 12, 2022 02:32 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
10979 Chalon Road and Dan Bilzerian (Zillow, Getty)
10979 Chalon Road and Dan Bilzerian (Zillow, Getty)

A Bel-Air mansion is back on the market after the departure of an Instagram-famous tenant who did not endear himself to neighbors.

Developer Donald Bolin is once again aiming to sell the property at 10979 Chalon Road, according to a listing on Zillow. The 31,000 square mansion, which once sported a $100 million price tag, is now on the market for $67.5 million.

The mansion was recently home to Dan Bilzerian, who’s been described in media reports as a “millionaire playboy” and the “King of Instagram.” Bilzerian reportedly caused such a commotion at the property — he once hosted a party where a parachutist dropped in with sparklers — that it caused the neighborhood association to consider taking legal action, according to a previous report from Forbes.

Bilzerian, who melds his digital “influencer” status with a “global lifestyle” company called Ignite International Brands, rented the mansion for $200,000 per month. He reportedly leased the home in 2018 and left two years later.

“I told him we are getting a lot of calls from people that are interested so this is the time to put it up for sale,” Bolin told Forbes. At the time, Bolin said that he wanted to list the mansion for $75 million.

Bilzerian reportedly left the home in “perfect condition.” During his time there, he added a security system, a rooftop gym and a virtual reality room.

The 13-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion was first listed in 2017. It contains five bars, a two-lane bowling alley, a game room, a putting green and an infinity pool with a waterfall. The property also has a garage for 14 cars and a motor court for 60 vehicles.

Arline Bolin, who is both Donald Bolin’s sister and the broker handling the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The home at Sea Level Drive in Malibu (Zillow)
    Malibu mansion in contract on $50M ask
    Malibu mansion in contract on $50M ask
    Neil Shekhter and 21021 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park (Google Maps, Shekhter by Kevin Scanlon)
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Neil Shekhter, WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and 1550 Lincoln Boulevard
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    1231 West Francisquito Avenue and Ron Nasch (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.