Open Menu

Brentwood retail complex fetches $2,000 psf

Fields Holdings buys complex from Weiss Development

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 14, 2022 09:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
11672 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood (Google Maps)

A retail center in Brentwood has sold for around $2,030 per square foot — well above the priciest deal of 2021 by that measure.

Fields Holdings bought a 14,789-square-foot shopping center at 11672 San Vicente Boulevard for $30 million, according to Newmark, which brokered the deal. Beverly Hills-based Mitchell Weiss of Weiss Development sold the property.

Fields Holdings is a limited liability company linked to Eran Fields — a principal at local developer ICON Company, state records show. Fields did not respond to a request for comment.

Weiss Development assembled parcels for the retail center between 2004 and 2006, records show.

The property is currently leased to national chains Chipotle and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, as well as a salon, a beauty retailer and a juice shop.

The deal was substantially higher in terms of price per square foot than any of the top ten most expensive retail sales last year. In Santa Monica, German investment firm Deka Immobilien bought the 53,000-square-foot upscale grocery store for $54 million — or around $1,022 per square foot.

Though Brentwood is known for affluence, its retail prices don’t approach the level of Rodeo Drive in nearby Beverly Hills.

The deal for the Brentwood center was well under 2020’s record $10,495 per square foot that Crown Equity and Ascendant Capital Partners got from a European investor who paid $122 million for a 11,625-square-foot complex on Rodeo Drive.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrentwoodCommercial Real Estateinvestment salesRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    9710 Zelzah Avenue with NMS Properties' Neil Shekhter and Bascom's Derek Chen (top right), David Kim (bottom right) and Jerry Fink (bottom left) 
    Shekhter sheds two SF Valley properties for $52.5M
    Shekhter sheds two SF Valley properties for $52.5M
    The Mix at Harman Campus at 8500 Balboa Boulevard with Shubin Nadal Realty Investors' Bill Shubin and Lonnie Nadal (Shubin Nadal Realty Investors)
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    From left: Peter Borzak, CEO, Pine Tree; Todd Minnis, CEO, EB Arrow; 106 South Brand Boulevard (LoopNet, Pine Tree, EB Arrow)
    $64M deal for Glendale retail center bodes well for big-box
    $64M deal for Glendale retail center bodes well for big-box
    An illustration of the Freeway Business Center (Freeway Business Center)
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes)
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and Denny’s at 1522 Van Ness Avenue (Getty, iStock)
    Netflix buys Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood
    Netflix buys Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood
    Neil Shekhter and 21021 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park (Google Maps, Shekhter by Kevin Scanlon)
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Brixmor Property Group CEO James Taylor and the Brea Gateway Center (Brixmor, Google Maps)
    Brixmor buys grocery-anchored retail center in Brea
    Brixmor buys grocery-anchored retail center in Brea
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.