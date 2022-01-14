Open Menu

State to put $2B toward inner-city residential development

Funds billed as latest plan to spur affordable housing near jobs in Downtown LA, other metro centers

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 14, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

Downtown Los Angeles and other urban centers across the state are being billed as the beneficiaries of a $2 billion incentive to jumpstart housing development.

To encourage developers to build homes near jobs downtown, California has unveiled a plan to divert construction from rural areas to city centers with $2 billion in grants and tax incentives over the next two years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The state building incentives – part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $286.4 billion budget plan – come on top of $10.3 billion earmarked last year to support mixed- and low-income housing.

The goal is to permit the construction of millions of new housing units in urban areas, state officials say.

New downtown housing would allow cities such as L.A. to meet regional housing goals and avoid urban sprawl. Building in outlying areas puts more people at risk of wildfires and adds to the number of polluting cars at rush hour, state officials said.

“The whole government, in terms of housing, wildfire, environment, is pointed toward building more downtown-oriented housing,” said Jason Elliott, Newsom’s top housing advisor. “It’s better for equity, it’s better for inclusion, it’s better for the environment.”

The $2 billion construction package includes $500 million in grants for infill housing projects close to city amenities and transportation, plus $300 million for sustainable projects friendly to walking and biking near public transit.

The plan would also give developers $500 million in low-income housing tax credits and allocate $500 million to rehabilitate mobile home parks and build more affordable and mixed-income homes.

Hundreds of millions more would encourage building affordable homes on excess land owned by the state, as well as convert existing buildings to homes in downtown areas.

The budget proposal dovetails with planning goals for Los Angeles. A community plan in place for Downtown L.A. could add up to 175,000 residents in 100,000 new housing units in the next two decades to restore the city’s “commercial, entertainment, cultural, and civic heart.”

In recent years, Downtown has led the nation in new apartment construction, with more than 10,000 units built since 2017. In November, Relevant Group unveiled plans for a 329-unit tower on Olive Street. In December, National Real Estate Advisors filed plans to build a 41-story, 466-unit residential tower at The Bloc at 7th and Flower streets.

Other Los Angeles neighborhoods that may not be zoned for hundreds of high-rise apartments are expected to grow at a much slower pace.

[LAT] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingDowntown Los AngelesDTLAgrantsHousinghousing developmenttax incentives

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments for veterans in San Bernardino at 1351 N. E Street (Google Maps)
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments in San Bernardino
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments in San Bernardino
    California Market Center at 110 East 9th Street and Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted (CMCDTLA, Getty, iStock)
    Adidas takes 107K sf in biggest LA office lease in year
    Adidas takes 107K sf in biggest LA office lease in year
    Rising Realty sells interest in Park DTLA, switch to life sciences seen
    Rising Realty sells interest in Park DTLA, switch to life sciences seen
    Rising Realty sells interest in Park DTLA, switch to life sciences seen
    Rick Magnuson, founder, GI Partners, and One Wilshire (GI Partners, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, iStock)
    DTLA tower gets $389M refi from Goldman Sachs
    DTLA tower gets $389M refi from Goldman Sachs
    Rendering of a five-story apartment complex at 1450 S. Orange Grove Ave. in Los Angeles (Zillow.com)
    Apartments proposed in place of vintage triplex in Mid-City
    Apartments proposed in place of vintage triplex in Mid-City
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    OC-based JV gets $77M loan for Inland Empire residential
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.