Open Menu

South Gate lot entitled for 78 resi units up for sale

“Lengthy entitlement” process leads to four apartments set aside as affordable

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2022 12:00 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of 10130-10136 Adella Avenue and Newport Ventures’ Dave Mossman and Kemp Bros. Construction's Greg Solaas (LinkedIn, Kemp Bros., CBRE)
A rendering of 10130-10136 Adella Avenue and Newport Ventures’ Dave Mossman and Kemp Bros. Construction’s Greg Solaas (LinkedIn, Kemp Bros., CBRE)

A two-acre plot in South Gate that has the city’s approval for 78 apartments has been put up for sale.

CBRE is marketing the land at 10130—10136 Adella Avenue in South Gate for sale as a “ready-to-build project,” broker Greg Sullivan told TRD. The listing price for the site is around $7 million.

Newport Ventures’ Dave Mossman and property owner Greg Solaas of Kemp Bros. Construction had filed plans to build a 78-unit, four-story property on the site, according to city planning documents. The city requires four of the units to be classified as “affordable,” with below-market rents for relatively low-income tenants.

After a “lengthy” entitlement process with the city of South Gate, the site is now fully entitled, Sullivan said.

City residents had fought with the council over the Adella Avenue project, arguing the project did not include enough affordable housing or open space. During the entitlement process, the developers estimated rents would range from $1,958 for a one-bedroom unit to $2,300 for a two-bedroom unit.

Sullivan said he expects the site will be sold to a mid-tier investor — a “1031 exchange guy or a high net-worth family” — rather than an institutional buyer with eyes on bigger properties.

The project is located a planned residential development by JPI, which is in the works on construction of 244 units. JPI’s development was touted as the first multifamily development in 30 years in South Gate.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentMultifamily LAresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    780 Tortuoso Way, Los Angeles (Hilton Hyland)
    Sliced, diced, repriced: $40M chop above Hotel Bel Air
    Sliced, diced, repriced: $40M chop above Hotel Bel Air
    The Allure apartments complex at 3099 W Chapman Ave in Orange, CA (LoopNet, iStock)
    Workforce housing deal goes upscale on price per unit
    Workforce housing deal goes upscale on price per unit
    10 Beverly Park (Redfin)
    Link to Putin associate on sale of Beverly Hills mansion
    Link to Putin associate on sale of Beverly Hills mansion
    A photo illustration of 5123 Rosemead Boulevard (Lee & Associates)
    Local investor picks up San Gabriel Valley apartment portfolio
    Local investor picks up San Gabriel Valley apartment portfolio
    Dennis Chernov (Chernov Team)
    Keller Williams team defects to The Agency
    Keller Williams team defects to The Agency
    9710 Zelzah Avenue with NMS Properties' Neil Shekhter and Bascom's Derek Chen (top right), David Kim (bottom right) and Jerry Fink (bottom left) 
    Shekhter sheds two SF Valley properties for $52.5M
    Shekhter sheds two SF Valley properties for $52.5M
    10979 Chalon Road and Dan Bilzerian (Zillow, Getty)
    ‘Influencer’ exits, Bel-Air mansion back on market
    ‘Influencer’ exits, Bel-Air mansion back on market
    The home at Sea Level Drive in Malibu (Zillow)
    Malibu mansion in contract on $50M ask
    Malibu mansion in contract on $50M ask
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.