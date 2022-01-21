Get ready for another Saturday morning in the Hollywood HIlls, with the auction of a hilltop Mediterranean-style mansion that was once listed for $30 million on tap.

The 9,000-square-foot property at 9240 Robin Drive in the Bird Streets area was completed in 2019 and has four bedrooms, a pool, theater, library and 800-bottle wine cellar, according to a listing. It also has a unique, two-level layout built around an interior courtyard.

The estate was developed by John Kocinski, a one-time Grand Prix motorcycle racer who years ago turned to a career in real estate. It was designed by architect Richard Robertson III.

The property, which is marketed as The Robin House and has not changed hands since Kocinski developed, was listed in early 2019 for $30 million. It has been on and off the market since then; in December it was listed with an asking price $15.8 million, which was reduced to $13.5 million this month.

The auction, scheduled for 11 am, has no reserve, or minimum price threshold, so the estate could potentially trade hands for far below the latest ask.

In the not too distant past the Bird Streets, an enclave that’s above the Sunset Strip and popular with celebrities, was a red hot market for spec development; in recent years the trend has cooled, although the neighborhood still frequently notches notable sales, including a recent Arianna Grande purchase.

Kocinski was a racing star in the late 1980s and 1990s, winning two World Superbike championships, among other titles. He was inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame in 2015.