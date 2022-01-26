Entities tied to billionaire Jeff Skoll are in contract to sell two homes that cover 1.5-acres in Beverly Hills, with a combined last asking price of $33 million.

Palo Alto firm Capricorn Investment Group, which manages Skoll’s investment portfolio a 7,500-square-foot mansion at 1118 Calle Vista Drive, and a smaller Tudor-style home at 1116 Calle Vista Drive.

The more expensive piece of the package is 1118 Calle Vista, which went into contract with a last asking price of $25 million, according to Zillow. The 1116 Calle Vista parcel, meanwhile, went into contract asking $8 million. Both properties were put on the market on January 17 and had contracts signed seven days later. It’s unclear if a single buyer bought both,

The 1118 Calle Vista property is a five-bed, eight-bath mansion that offers “total privacy,” according to the Zillow listing. It has features such as a backyard with an infinity pool, two guest suites, a gym and a wine cellar. The 1116 Calle Vista property, meanwhile, is a three-bed, three-bath house built on a half-acre lot.

The ownership entities for the homes are SoCal House Holdings, LLC and NDP Holdings, LLC, both of which have the same business address as Capricorn’s Palo Alto office. The LLCs are managed by James DeMartini, one of the board members of Skoll’s charity organization. Capricorn did not respond to a request for comment.

Skoll, who made his fortune as EBay’s first president, has a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. He joined EBay in 1995 and left in 2001. His tenure included Ebay’s IPO in September of 1998.

Over the past few years, Skoll has been active in media and philanthropy. His Skoll Foundation and Skoll Global Threats Fund have provided $600 million in funding to anti-poverty programs around the world. His film production company Participant Media also won an Academy Award in 2016 for the movie Spotlight.

Westside Estate Agency’s Fred Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz are the agents that brokered the sale.