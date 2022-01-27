Open Menu

81-unit apartment complex underway in Lincoln Heights

Westlake-based developer completes 81-unit and 100-unit buildings with hotel near LA River

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 27, 2022 03:31 PM
TRD Staff
Renderings of the project at 217 N. San Fernando Rd (Tighe Architecture)

An 81-unit apartment complex is underway in the Lincoln Heights district northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.

4Site Real Estate, based in the nearby Westlake district, is building the five-story complex at 215-217 N. San Fernando Rd., east of the Los Angeles River, according to Urbanize Los Angeles.

Construction at the site (Google Maps)

The striking black and white building is designed by Tighe Architecture, based in Mid-City.

Eight-one live/work units sheathed in stucco and broken up with metal panels are being perched above a ground-level parking garage. The complex will include a lobby, gym, and a rooftop garden patio for residents.

The ground-up project is one of just a handful of developments entitled under the zoning rules Cornfield-Arroyo Specific Plan, which sets land use regulations for the river-adjacent areas in Lincoln Heights and Chinatown to the south.

4Site Real Estate also is building a larger mixed-use housing and hotel project across the street at 181 N. Avenue 21. The six-story building, also designed by Tighe, features 102 apartments, 100 hotel rooms and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants.

4Site and Tighe have also collaborated on a 60-unit, mixed-use apartment complex at 8th Street and Valencia Avenue in Westlake, Urbanize L.A. reported.

Read more

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




