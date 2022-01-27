An 81-unit apartment complex is underway in the Lincoln Heights district northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.

4Site Real Estate, based in the nearby Westlake district, is building the five-story complex at 215-217 N. San Fernando Rd., east of the Los Angeles River, according to Urbanize Los Angeles.

The striking black and white building is designed by Tighe Architecture, based in Mid-City.

Eight-one live/work units sheathed in stucco and broken up with metal panels are being perched above a ground-level parking garage. The complex will include a lobby, gym, and a rooftop garden patio for residents.

The ground-up project is one of just a handful of developments entitled under the zoning rules Cornfield-Arroyo Specific Plan, which sets land use regulations for the river-adjacent areas in Lincoln Heights and Chinatown to the south.

4Site Real Estate also is building a larger mixed-use housing and hotel project across the street at 181 N. Avenue 21. The six-story building, also designed by Tighe, features 102 apartments, 100 hotel rooms and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants.

4Site and Tighe have also collaborated on a 60-unit, mixed-use apartment complex at 8th Street and Valencia Avenue in Westlake, Urbanize L.A. reported.

