Open Menu

Lionstone scores medical office property in Newport

Houston investor spends $125M on two-building property on Hoag Hospital campus

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 03, 2022 12:33 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lionstone Investments CEO Bryan Sanchez and 315 Hospital Road (LinkedIn, JLL)

Lionstone Investments has scored a medical office property located on the Hoag Hospital campus in Newport Beach.

The Houston-based investor bought a two-building complex at 315 Hospital Road totaling 146,500 square feet, according to JLL, which brokered the deal.

Lionstone paid $125 million for the property in December, or around $853 per square foot, records show. The property was previously owned by an entity linked to C.B. Properties.

Lionstone’s investment shows demand for medical offices — a sector of the overall office market that continues to boom as the overall asset class lags. Northern California-based investment firm Meridian paid around $1,200 per square foot for a medical office that was about 88 percent leased near Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The complex Lionstone just acquired is fully leased to healthcare tenants and serves as Hoag Hospital’s surgery center for Newport Beach. Prime Surgical also leases a center at the property.

The deal marks Lionstone’s entrance into the medical office sector, according to JLL’s Evan Kovac. JLL “received unprecedented investment demand from a wide range of investor profiles from institutional to ultra-high net worth,” he said in a statement.

Lionstone had about $9.1 billion in assets under management and owned around 18.7 million square feet of real estate across the U.S. as of March 2021, according to its website.

In California, the firm recently sold an 187,000-square-foot office campus in San Diego for an undisclosed sum to Hines, as well as a 14-building office campus in Milpitas for $170 million through a joint venture with Orchard Partners.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA Office Marketorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Landsea Homes CEO John Ho (Landsea, iStock)
    OC home builder hits other beach with acquisition in Florida
    OC home builder hits other beach with acquisition in Florida
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    Kilroy CEO on California prosecutors: “We’re gonna throw these bums out”
    LA North Studios signs 71K sf deal in Valencia
    LA North Studios signs 71K sf deal in Valencia
    LA North Studios signs 71K sf deal in Valencia
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    New KKR wing buys into LA, OC
    Reports Show OC Cities Are Crazy Expensive (iStock)
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    John Kilroy, chairman and CEO, Kilroy Realty (Getty Images, iStock)
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    Netflix co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos and Raleigh Studios with Hackman Capital Partners CEO Michael Hackman and George Rosenthal of Raleigh Enterprises (Getty, Hackman Capital, Raleigh Studios)
    Netflix gets lease, options on Raleigh Studios
    Netflix gets lease, options on Raleigh Studios
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.