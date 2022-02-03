Open Menu

Saudi royals settle dispute over twin-mansion Beverly Hills estate

Divorced prince and ex feuded for years over $41M in renovations

Feb.February 03, 2022 11:56 AM
TRD Staff
76 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills (Hilton & Hyland)

A pair of royal Saudi exes in a dustup over an 18-bedroom Beverly Hills estate have finally put down their legal dukes.
Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his ex-wife, Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel, have agreed to settle a three-year-old lawsuit over who should pay for renovations, according to Bloomerg, citing filings in a Delaware court.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. A judge, however, concluded the agreement was “fair, reasonable and adequate, and in the best interests” of the warring royals, according to the filing.

The couple, who were married in 2001, paid $16.8 million a decade later for the 29,000 square foot estate at 76 Beverly Park Lane in the gated community of Beverly Park, in north Beverly Hills.
Neighbors included actor Mark Wahlberg, Platinum Equity fund CEO Tom Gores and Barry Bonds, ex-slugger for the San Francisco Giants.

The property includes two Italian villa-style mansions, with 18 bedrooms and 28 baths, plus a large pool and a cabana. Each home opens with a grand two-story foyer, which flows into arched hallways leading to a number of finely appointed living spaces.
The royal couple divorced in 2016.

Afterward, the prince accused his former wife of failing to properly maintain the property and pay its taxes, according to Bloomberg. He also demanded the return of a $41 million loan designated for renovations.

The couple also clashed over who had the right to sell the compound, according to court filings.

The property was sold this week by Hilton & Hyland, after it listed for nearly $20 million.

[Bloomberg] – Dana Bartholomew




