Open Menu

DTLA apartment complex gets $90M refi

Poly Real Estate, Z&L Properties take loan on 208-units in South Park from Guardian Life

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 04, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1133 South Hope Street (Shangri-LA Construction, iStock/Photo-Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The developers of a Downtown L.A. apartment complex just pulled a chunk of cash out of the project.

Z&L Properties in Forest City and Guangzhou, China-based Poly Real Estate Group got a $90 million loan on their project at 1133 South Hope Street, records show. Mortgage banker BWE announced the financing this week, but did not disclose the borrower or lender.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America provided the loan. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

The new “permanent placement loan with a top-tier insurance company represents a long-term financing solution,” BWE said in a release.

Guardian Life’s new financing replaces a $80 million construction loan, provided by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in 2019, records show.

Completed in 2020, the 208-unit complex includes studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom units. Amenities at the complex include a fitness center, communal kitchen, pool and spa.

The building also includes around 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Loan documents show the developers are barred from leasing the commercial space to marijuana distributors or sellers.

Z&L Properties is currently developing 12 projects across California, with more than 3,400 units. The project on Hope Street is one of two in Los Angeles — the developer is also building a residential and retail project with 166 units at 2806 West 7th Street.

The firm is named in loan documents as the developer along with the U.S. unit of Poly Real Estate Group — a real estate developer focused on building residential and commercial properties in China. Around 40 percent of the firm is owned by China Poly Group, a state-owned business group.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentDowntown Los AngelesMultifamily LAReal Estate and Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CGI+'s Gidi Cohen and the Mariposa at 3rd Street and Mariposa Avenue (Facebook, Mariposa on 3rd)
    Milk, honey and the City of Angels
    Milk, honey and the City of Angels
    Peter Bohlinger of Pacific Apartment Homes and 25935 Rolling Hills Road (LinkedIn)
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    Bruce Willis, celebrity actor, in front of the 31-acre property at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Kealy Construction)
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    Reports Show OC Cities Are Crazy Expensive (iStock)
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke and CEO Jeff Shell with a rendering of the office project (NBCUniversal)
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Standard Communities Co-Founders Scott Alter and Jeffrey Jaeger; rendering of 2530 Crenshaw Boulevard in Hawthorne (Standard Communities, iStock)
    Standard gets turnkey deal on workforce housing
    Standard gets turnkey deal on workforce housing
    Jeff Bezos and Randy Kendrick and 3301 Medford Street (Getty, Xebec Realty, Google Maps)
    Amazon to open 202K sf warehouse in East LA
    Amazon to open 202K sf warehouse in East LA
    AEG CEO Dan Beckerman and the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels at the complex at 800 West Olympic Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps)
    AEG looks to sell stake in LA Live hotels
    AEG looks to sell stake in LA Live hotels
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.