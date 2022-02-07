Open Menu

48-acre Brentwood estate finds a buyer

Ranch once home to film stars Dick Powell, June Allyson sold by NY hedge fund exec

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 07, 2022 10:31 AM
By Christian Bautista
3100 Mandeville Canyon Road with Dick Powell and June Allyson (Zillow, Getty)
3100 Mandeville Canyon Road with Dick Powell and June Allyson (Zillow, Getty)

The Amber Hills Estate – a 48-acre ranch in Brentwood that was once home to movie stars Dick Powell and June Allyson – has found a buyer after nearly five years on the market, The Real Deal has learned.

The property, at 3100 Mandeville Canyon Road, went into contract with a last asking price of $21.5 million, according to Zillow. The home was originally listed for $31.5 million in June of 2018.

There are currently five structures on the property, according to the listing. The main house is 12,000 square feet and contains 13 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It was designed by architect Paul Williams for opera singer John Charles Thomas in the 1940s. The property also includes a tennis court with a pavilion, a guest house, a caretaker’s unit and an art gallery.

The home, which has been vacant for the past 10 years, had its own brush with fame. It appeared in the ‘80s TV show “Hart to Hart” starring Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers.

Hilton & Hyland’s Susan Smith, the agent in charge of the listing, declined to identify the buyer, only saying that the property was sold to a “local property owner.” Smith said that the buyer intends to remodel all the structures in the complex.

The seller is former hedge fund manager David Ganek. He previously listed a five-bedroom apartment at 150 Charles Street in the West Village section of Manhattan for $19.5 million.

Powell appeared in musicals in the 1930s and 1940s, starring in movies such as “Murder, My Sweet” and “Footlight Parade.” Allyson, who appeared in MGM films in the 1940s, starred in films such as “Two Girls and a Sailor” and “Too Young to Kiss.” Powell and Allyson were married in 1945.

The last time the property changed hands was in 2014, when Glorya Kaufman, the widow of KB Home founder Donald Kaufman, sold the property at auction for $14.6 million.

