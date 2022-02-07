Open Menu

Swift Real Estate picks up Reframe Studios in Atwater Village

San Francisco-based firm pays $92.5M for a 7.3-acre studio campus under construction near Glendale

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 07, 2022 01:29 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Reframe Studios at 4561 Colorado Blvd.

Swift Real Estate Partners has paid $92.5 million for Reframe Studios, a 7.3-acre campus with two buildings now being converted into entertainment production space in Atwater Village.

The Reframe campus includes a 189,000-square-foot building at 4561 Colorado Blvd. that is undergoing a conversion to soundstage and creative office space, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The seller was a joint venture of Captiva Partners, Avalon Investment Co., and a private investor.

The studio makeover, designed by Carlos Carrasquillo of Wolcott Architecture in Culver City, will feature “clear heights” from floor to ceiling of up to 36 feet, plus dock-high and at-grade loading.

A 146,000-square-foot building at the front of the property is being turned into a second studio. Amenities will include two 21,000-square-foot soundstages, as well as accompanying mill, production support and office space.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023.

“Media and entertainment companies’ continued investment in original programming has led to outsized demand for soundstage space within the L.A. region,” said Thomas Christman, a director of Swift Real Estate Partners, based in San Francisco, in a statement. “Reframe Studios will offer tenants a best-in-class studio experience in the heart of L.A.’s media core.”

In July 2020, Captiva Partners and Avalon Investments paid $38 million to Western Studio Services for the Atwater Village property, according to reports.

Fremantle, the London-based TV production and distribution company behind “American Idol” and “The Price Is Right,” last year signed a 12-year lease for 43,000 square feet in the its north building.

Reframe Studios joins a constellation of entertainment studios in or near the San Fernando Valley, including Quixote Studios, based in West Hollywood, Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros., in Burbank, and NBCUniversal in Universal City.

The sale comes amid a surge in production following a pause during the pandemic while demand for content skyrocketed.

Greater Los Angeles has more than 5 million square feet of soundstages, with soundstage occupancy hovering above 95 percent for the past several years, according to FilmLA. More than 1.3 million square feet of new soundstage space is either planned or under construction in Greater L.A., according to CBRE Research.

Last August, Swift Real Estate Partners purchased a 24-story office tower in downtown Oakland for more than $300 million, betting on an eventual recovery in the office market.

In the past few years, the firm has been active in Los Angeles. In late 2019, it paid $193 million for three office buildings in Pasadena. This came after it sold an office building in North Hollywood for $30 million.

Read more

[SFVBJ] – Dana Bartholomew




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    adaptive-reuseAtwater VillageAvalon Investment Co.Captiva Partnersdisneyproduction studiosQuixote StudiosReframe Studiossound studiosswift real estate partnersUniversalWarner Bros.

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dr. Kyung Cho and rendering of the hospital renovation at 3160 W. Geneva Street (Varisco Design Build Group, Medicine.umich.edu)
    Shriners Hospital redevelopment moves ahead
    Shriners Hospital redevelopment moves ahead
    Pair of proposals would bolster Disneyland Resort, add residential to area
    Pair of proposals would bolster Disneyland Resort, add residential to area
    Pair of proposals would bolster Disneyland Resort, add residential to area
    BARDAS Investment Group founder David Simon and a rendering of 1200 North Cahuenga Boulevard (LinkedIn, West of West)
    Hollywood investor goes to school on studio trend
    Hollywood investor goes to school on studio trend
    “American Idol” production company inks lease in Atwater Village
    “American Idol” production company inks lease in Atwater Village
    “American Idol” production company inks lease in Atwater Village
    Disney Store at Montebello Town Center (Disney, Shops at Montebello)
    Mall vs. The Mouse: UBS sues Disney store for $275K in back rent
    Mall vs. The Mouse: UBS sues Disney store for $275K in back rent
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Happiest Place on Earth has good news
    Happiest Place on Earth has good news
    3800 W Alameda Avenue and 2300 W Empire Avenue, both in Burbank. (LPC West, The Burbank Portfolio)
    Here are LA’s biggest office leases of 2020
    Here are LA’s biggest office leases of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.