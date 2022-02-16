Open Menu

Niami mansion markup: Owner looks for $12M profit on flip in Hollywood Hills

Puts 1369 Londonderry Place back on market months after closing.

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 16, 2022 03:00 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1369 Londonderry Place (Zillow)
1369 Londonderry Place (Zillow)

The unnamed buyer of a Hollywood Hills mansion by spec developer Nile Niami is looking to flip the property for a $12 million profit months after closing on the home.

The property, located at 1369 Londonderry Place just above the Sunset Strip, is back on the market with an asking price of nearly $38 million, according to Zillow. The current owner, a Santa Barbara-based entity called Londonderry Property, LLC, paid $26 million for the 14,000-square-foot spec mansion in July, records show.

The new listing price adds to the history of fluctuations for the home. The property had a $55 million price tag when it came on the market in 2019. It underwent a series of cuts before settling into an asking price of $30 million in June of 2021.

1369 Londonderry Place (Zillow)

The six-bed, ten-bath home was completed in 2018. The two-story home sits on a 0.4-acre lot and has features such as a wellness spa with a cryo chamber, a hot yoga room, a movie theater and a double decker swimming pool with a glass bottom.

According to a 2019 report from the Wall Street Journal, Niami hosted a party at the property that was inspired by the Hieronymous Bosch painting “The Garden of Earthly Delights.” At the time, Rayni Williams, who was then in charge of the listing, described the mansion as a “very sexually-charged home.”

Niami eventually received fines from the city officials for large parties at his properties— including at the Londonderry Place mansion— that were in violation of the city’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The Agency’s Camellia Yeroomian and Douglas Elliman’s Chase Rogers, the brokers handling the listing, did not respond to requests for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of 1024 Summit Drive in Beverly Hills (Zillow, iStock)
    Barry Shy Trims ask on Beverly Hills mansion
    Barry Shy Trims ask on Beverly Hills mansion
    12850 Crenshaw Boulevard with Stockbridge Capital’s Terry Francher and Sol Raso and Cityview's Sean Burton (Kilograph, Stockbridge, Cityview)
    Counter-intuitive South Bay play: Warehouse-to-residential in Gardena
    Counter-intuitive South Bay play: Warehouse-to-residential in Gardena
    David Spade with 1120 Wallace Ridge (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    10771 Bellagio Rd. wh Paul Williams (Zillow and Los Angeles Public Library)
    Paul Williams-designed Bel-Air estate hits market
    Paul Williams-designed Bel-Air estate hits market
    3100 Mandeville Canyon Road with Dick Powell and June Allyson (Zillow, Getty)
    48-acre Brentwood estate finds a buyer
    48-acre Brentwood estate finds a buyer
    1108 Wallace Rdg, Beverly Hills (Zillow)
    $10.2M price cut on Drake’s one-time Beverly Hills rental
    $10.2M price cut on Drake’s one-time Beverly Hills rental
    Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (LA County)
    LA County extends eviction moratorium through 2022
    LA County extends eviction moratorium through 2022
    Peter Bohlinger of Pacific Apartment Homes and 25935 Rolling Hills Road (LinkedIn)
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.