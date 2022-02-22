Open Menu

USC football player gets NIL deal with real estate fund

Caleb Walker’s endorsement of Hawkins Way Capital might be first of its kind in college sports

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 22, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Caleb Williams (Getty / illustration by Ilya Hourie for The Real Deal)

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams had inked endorsement deals for headphones, sportswear, a water brand and men’s accessories. Now he gets a game hug from Beverly Hills real estate investors.

The high-profile transfer from the University of Oklahoma to USC has signed a long-term agreement with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund with more than $1.5 billion assets under management, the Los Angeles Times reported. The deal comes under the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s program that allows players to accept payments for endorsements based on the use of their name, image or likeness–a category of marketing often referred to as NIL.

Hawkins partners say they plan to show the star quarterback the ropes of the real estate world – with a chance of partnering on future investment opportunities.

For Williams, 19, it sets the stage for future real estate business ventures. “I’m excited about the opportunity to get some experiential learning in a valuable component of business,” Williams said in a statement.

For Hawkins Way, it’s an opportunity to partner with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, which could prove valuable in its own right.

Ross Walker, co-founder and managing partner at Hawkins Way, said he wanted to mentor the USC quarterback, whom he was introduced to even before Williams’ freshman season at Oklahoma.

“We’re taking a bet with Caleb and hopefully he crushes it and a lot of good can come from that,” Walker told the Times. “But we legitimately want him to learn and to provide him opportunities … It’s really an investment in this kid.”

Hawkins Way did not disclose terms of that investment.

The Williams’ deal includes annual compensation for the quarterback, who’s considered a top prospect nationwide and expected to remain at USC for the next two seasons under newly hired coach Lincoln Riley.

Until then, Hawkins Way aims to open doors for Williams, setting him up for real estate business opportunities off the field. The partnership may be a first of its kind in college sports.

Lew Wolff, a fellow partner at Hawkins Way and chairman emeritus of the Oakland Athletics, funded the partnership with Williams “for mentorship purposes,” he said.

The longtime real estate developer was introduced to Williams and his father, Carl, last August. Wolff was immediately impressed by the young quarterback and his demeanor.

“Hopefully he will come out of this as [Tom] Brady or somebody like that,” Wolff said. “I want Caleb, when he has time, to learn and have a business when he leaves sports.

“But hopefully that’ll be a long time from now.”

[LAT] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCaleb Williamsendorsement dealfirst of its kind college sportsHawkins Way Capitalusc

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nicolas Berggruen with 1015 N. Beverly Dr (Zillow, Facebook)
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    GPI Companies’ Cliff Goldstein and Drew Planting; and Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi (GPI Companies, Common Ground, Google Maps)
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    305 Trousdale Place in Beverly Hills (Estately)
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    (Google Maps)
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    Ryan Seacrest with 1192 Cabrillo Dr, Beverly Hills. (Getty, Zillow)
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    76 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills (Hilton & Hyland)
    Saudi royals settle dispute over twin-mansion Beverly Hills estate
    Saudi royals settle dispute over twin-mansion Beverly Hills estate
    2652-2656 Ellendale Place and Champion Real Estate CEO Bob Champion (Realtor, Champion)
    Champion sells student apartments near USC
    Champion sells student apartments near USC
    Bruce Willis, celebrity actor, in front of the 31-acre property at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Kealy Construction)
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.