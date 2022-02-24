UPDATED, Feb 24, 3:30 p.m. ET: Prominent South Bay agent Jen Caskey and part of her team have left eXp Realty for Compass.

The newly launched Jen Caskey Group at Compass will include the Manhattan Beach-based veteran and six brokers who came with her from eXp. Five of those six are women; the other is Eric Fonoimoana, who won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the American beach volleyball team.

In a release, Caskey said that her new partnership with Compass “will allow our team to deliver a modern real estate experience” bolstered by “30 years of local luxury market knowledge, savvy negotiation, in-house marketing, and technology expertise.” The announcement highlighted recent price growth in the Beach Cities, pointing in part to pandemic-driven migration to the South Bay’s upscale coastal enclave, which includes the largely residential municipalities of Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach.

Caskey’s new group will be headquartered in Manhattan Beach.

Caskey, a Manhattan Beach native and USC grad, has been a realtor since the early 1990s. She founded the Caskey & Caskey team with her husband Dave; according to Caskey’s LinkedIn page that team was affiliated for more than two decades with Shorewood Realtors, a Manhattan Beach-based outfit that was acquired by Vista Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016. The Caskey & Caskey team then partnered with Strand Hill Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate for five years before joining the virtual broker eXp Realty in January of last year.

Caskey & Caskey and Associates, as the team was later called, at one point had a staff of more than a dozen. It closed over $400 million in deals last year, according to a release. Jennifer Caskey’s new venture appears to coincide with a personal split, following a filing for divorce in late September.

The new team is another in a recent spate of additions for Compass and bolsters the national brokerage’s presence in coastal L.A. County. Last month, among other brokerage moves, a South Florida luxury team left Douglas Elliman for Compass, and two Compass teams in New York joined Serhant. Caskey recently closed a $30 million off-market multifamily deal in Hermosa Beach, her first major deal under the Compass umbrella.

CORRECTION: This article originally described four listings, including two $23 million houses in Hermosa Beach and a $30 million house recently rented by Kevin Durant, as Caskey’s. Compass has those listings, but Caskey does not. The article also originally stated that Caskey’s recent $30 million closing came under her old affiliation; it was completed after she joined Compass.