Open Menu

Beach Cities luxury agent exits eXp, starts Compass team

Caskey previously affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 24, 2022 09:30 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Compass’s Jen Caskey (Compass, iStock)

UPDATED, Feb 24, 3:30 p.m. ET: Prominent South Bay agent Jen Caskey and part of her team have left eXp Realty for Compass.

The newly launched Jen Caskey Group at Compass will include the Manhattan Beach-based veteran and six brokers who came with her from eXp. Five of those six are women; the other is Eric Fonoimoana, who won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the American beach volleyball team.

In a release, Caskey said that her new partnership with Compass “will allow our team to deliver a modern real estate experience” bolstered by “30 years of local luxury market knowledge, savvy negotiation, in-house marketing, and technology expertise.” The announcement highlighted recent price growth in the Beach Cities, pointing in part to pandemic-driven migration to the South Bay’s upscale coastal enclave, which includes the largely residential municipalities of Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach.

Caskey’s new group will be headquartered in Manhattan Beach.

Caskey, a Manhattan Beach native and USC grad, has been a realtor since the early 1990s. She founded the Caskey & Caskey team with her husband Dave; according to Caskey’s LinkedIn page that team was affiliated for more than two decades with Shorewood Realtors, a Manhattan Beach-based outfit that was acquired by Vista Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016. The Caskey & Caskey team then partnered with Strand Hill Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate for five years before joining the virtual broker eXp Realty in January of last year.

Caskey & Caskey and Associates, as the team was later called, at one point had a staff of more than a dozen. It closed over $400 million in deals last year, according to a release. Jennifer Caskey’s new venture appears to coincide with a personal split, following a filing for divorce in late September.

The new team is another in a recent spate of additions for Compass and bolsters the national brokerage’s presence in coastal L.A. County. Last month, among other brokerage moves, a South Florida luxury team left Douglas Elliman for Compass, and two Compass teams in New York joined Serhant. Caskey recently closed a $30 million off-market multifamily deal in Hermosa Beach, her first major deal under the Compass umbrella.

CORRECTION: This article originally described four listings, including two $23 million houses in Hermosa Beach and a $30 million house recently rented by Kevin Durant, as Caskey’s. Compass has those listings, but Caskey does not. The article also originally stated that Caskey’s recent $30 million closing came under her old affiliation; it was completed after she joined Compass.    

 
Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CompassLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Weeknd & 1200 S Club View Dr #21 (Zillow, Getty Images)
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    (Google Maps)
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    Branden and Rayni Williams with Shauna Walters (Williams & Williams Estates Group, swlaestates)
    Branden and Rayni Williams’ agency poaches another
    Branden and Rayni Williams’ agency poaches another
    10671 Chalon Road and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Google Maps, John Pawson, Getty)
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M
    Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Rd (Getty, Realtor)
    Hadid wins $900,000 break on Strada Vecchia tab
    Hadid wins $900,000 break on Strada Vecchia tab
    Mohamed Hadid (Getty)
    “Horrible day for Hadid” in Franklin Canyon saga
    “Horrible day for Hadid” in Franklin Canyon saga
    Mohamed Hadid and Franklin Canyon (Getty)
    Same outfit, similar delay in other Hadid BK case
    Same outfit, similar delay in other Hadid BK case
    A deal that would bring Mohamed Hadid’s failed Strada Vecchia mansion closer to demolition has been delayed (Getty)
    Demolition derby rolls on at Hadid’s Strada Vecchia
    Demolition derby rolls on at Hadid’s Strada Vecchia
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.