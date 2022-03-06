Open Menu

Bing Crosby’s former desert home sells for $4.15M

JFK and Marilyn Monroe might’ve had a tryst at the Coachella Valley home

Los Angeles Weekend Edition
Mar.March 06, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Bing Crosby and 70375 Calico Road (Getty, Zillow)

A home once owned by crooner Bing Crosby – where President John Kennedy and Marily Monroe reportedly had a tryst – just sold for $4.15 million.

Located in the gated Thundering Heights neighborhood of Rancho Mirage, Crosby’s former home was bought by Garret Gray, whose tech company Next Gear Solutions was acquired by CoreLogic, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, who cited The Agency real estate firm. The sellers were Robert Teller and his wife Rita.

The 6,700 square-foot home has six bedrooms, a home theater, outdoor kitchen and patio, pool and spa, putting green and a series of sliding glass doors that give the home an indoor-outdoor vibe. The 1.36-acre property also features a detached two-bedroom, two-bath building that’s known as the JFK wing.

“That’s where it’s said that him and Marilyn had rendezvoused back in the ‘60s,” co-listing agent David Emerson of Compass told The Desert Sun newspaper. “There’s been a long list of dignitaries, politicians and celebrities that I’m told have visited this house.”

Emerson and Alexandra Trejo represented the sellers, while Fred Dapp of The Agency represented the buyers.

Over the last decade, the home, built in 1957, has been listed and delisted six times, according to the Desert Sun. The price of the home has ranged from $3.49 million to $5 million.

Crosby had other properties in the desert, having owned a home at the Silver Spur Ranch community in Palm Desert and creating Blue Skies Village Trailer Park in Rancho Mirage, which was the namesake of the 1946 film he starred in.

[San Luis Obispo Tribune] — Gabriel Poblete

Read more
Celebrity, Coachella Valley, residential real estate

