Russian businessman lists Beverly Hills estate for $26M

Prominent Russian businessman Gennady Moshkovich is selling a two-acre Beverly Hills estate that sits above the Greystone Mansion.

Moshkovich, who is behind a $4 billion theme park in development on the outskirts of Moscow, is looking to part ways with 917 Loma Vista Drive, which he has owned for more than two decades. The 11,360-square-foot property is now on the market for just under $26 million, according to Zillow.

Moshkovich first attempted to offload the property before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, court records show. Moshkovich was looking to sell the home as part of the reorganization plan for his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Pandemic-related restrictions made marketing the home difficult, prompting Moshkovich to petition the court to suspend his case. He withdrew his request for suspension in April of 2020. It is unclear whether the property is still being sold as part of the bankruptcy case.

The Agency, the brokerage in charge of marketing the property, did not respond to a request for comment. Moshkovich could not be reached for comment.

The compound contains a main residence with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. There’s also a three-bed, two-bath detached guest house on the property. The complex has features such as a basketball court, a pool and a dry sauna. It was previously rented by American Idol’s Simon Cowell, who lived in the home sometime in 2014, according to Curbed.

Moshkovich bought the property in 1998, property records show. He previously put the home on the market in November of 2016 for $28.8 million, the Zillow listing shows. It resurfaced on listing sites on February 20.

Moshkovich, who heads Moschanko Investment Group, migrated to California in 1978, according to a 2011 profile in the Los Angeles Business Journal. He made his fortune by licensing American oil technology to Russian refineries. 1n 2016, Moschanko partnered with LA-based theme park design firm Goddard Group (now Legacy Entertainment) to build a resort on a 540-acre site in Russia’s Kaluga region. The project, which had the blessing of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was set to open in 2024 at last report.