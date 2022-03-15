Open Menu

Coastal Commission approves Miramar redevelopment in Santa Monica

Athens Group makeover would include luxe condos, preserve 143-year-old fig tree

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 15, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of Miramar Santa Monica at 101 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica (Miramar Santa Monica)

The California Coastal Commission has signed off on a revised plan to redevelop the century-old Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica.

The state’s coastline regulator approved a proposal by the Athens Group to greatly expand the seaside hotel at 101 Wilshire Blvd., the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

Renderings of Miramar Santa Monica (Miramar Santa Monica)

The Phoenix-based developer, acting on behalf of property owner MSD Partners of New York, aims to transform the property, a block-sized hotel on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

In September 2020, the City of Santa Monica approved the 4.5-acre redevelopment project. A newly named Miramar Santa Monica would include 312 hotel rooms, 60 rentable condominiums, 18,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, and a 428-vehicle garage.

Renderings of Miramar Santa Monica (Miramar Santa Monica)

As part of the deal, Athens would pay for the construction of at least 42 affordable housing units at a neighboring site on 2nd Street. The firm would also provide $5.34 million for senior programs, transportation improvements, and early childhood programs.

The Coastal Commission also requested an additional $6.477 million of “in-lieu” fees to help offset the lack of low-cost hotel rooms, the newspaper reported.

Renderings of Miramar Santa Monica (Miramar Santa Monica)

Redevelopment of the now 102-year-old hotel was first proposed in 2013, but five years later Athens scaled back a 320-foot tower unpopular with residents. The height was reduced to 130 feet — the upper limit on downtown projects that Santa Monica officials had recently adopted.

Its curving white design is by Pelli Clarke & Partners, and includes a renovation of the historic Palisades Building, built in 1924. Argentine-born César Pelli, a world-renowned architect who helped design the new Miramar, died in 2019 at age 92.

Half of the property will be kept open. An event space will be built next to the landmark Moreton Bay Fig Tree, planted in 1879, which will sit at the center of a garden facing Ocean Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

To complete the project, Athens Group will face a design review with the City of Santa Monica, which includes going before an architectural review board and landmarks commission.

[Santa Monica Daily Press] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Athens GroupCesar PelliFairmont Miramar Hotelhistoric landmarkMiramar Santa MonicaMSD PartnersPelli Clarke & PartnersRedevelopmentSanta Monica

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    AMC Santa Monica 7 (Los Angeles Theatres/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Pustilnikov, Dromy buy AMC theater in Santa Monica
    Pustilnikov, Dromy buy AMC theater in Santa Monica
    Frank Lloyd Wright and Richard Weintraub with the Freeman House at 1962 Glencoe Way, Hollywood Hills (Getty Images, Zillow, Wikipedia, WeintraubRE)
    Weintraub gets USC’s Frank Lloyd Wright house in Hollywood Hills
    Weintraub gets USC’s Frank Lloyd Wright house in Hollywood Hills
    Rendering of redeveloped Broadway Trade Center at 801 S. Broadway (Omgivning Architects)
    Ecommerce startup eyes 1.1M sf for tech hub in DTLA
    Ecommerce startup eyes 1.1M sf for tech hub in DTLA
    Shopping center, with Gelson’s Market, at 2601-2645 Lincoln Blvd ( Lincoln Center Project)
    10-building apartment complex seen for Gelson’s lot in Santa Monica
    10-building apartment complex seen for Gelson’s lot in Santa Monica
    Neil Shekhter, WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and 1550 Lincoln Boulevard
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    2121 Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica and Deka Immobilien's Driss Oualkadi (DFH Architects, Deka Immobilien)
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    Rob Speyer (President, Chief Executive Officer, Tishman Speyer) & Neil Shekhter (Founder, Chief Executive Officer, NMS Properties) (iStock, Tishman Speyer, NMS Properties, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Tishman Speyer to build 620 units on Santa Monica sites
    Tishman Speyer to buy major Santa Monica resi portfolio
    Tishman Speyer to buy major Santa Monica resi portfolio
    Tishman Speyer to buy major Santa Monica resi portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.