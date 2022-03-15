Open Menu

Developer plans 17 apartments on site of Arlington Heights triplex

Project would raze century-old triplex for 20K sf, five-story complex

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 15, 2022 11:16 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering and photo of 2100 South Crenshaw Boulevard (PDS Studio, Google Maps)
A rendering and photo of 2100 South Crenshaw Boulevard (PDS Studio, Google Maps)

A developer has proposed razing a century-old triplex in Arlington Heights and replacing it with a five-story apartment complex.

Crane Lake, an Arcadia-based firm represented by Grace Kwok, has filed plans to build a 17-unit building at 2100 S. Crenshaw Blvd., Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project would include underground parking for 15 vehicles.

The builder seeks the approval of a Transit Oriented Communities bonus for a building larger than standard zoning allows. In exchange for a density bonus, three apartments would be set aside to rent to an extremely low-income household, such as a single tenant earning less than $24,850 a year.

Arcadia-based PDS Studio has designed the 20,000 square-foot complex, to feature inset balconies and three recreation rooms.
It would replace a triplex containing nearly 3,200 square feet built in 1923, according to Zillow. The two-story complex was purchased in late October for $1.16 million.

As the apartment market rebounds from the pandemic, rental prices in larger complexes across Southern California have seen the biggest gain in a decade while vacancy rates have sunk to a 22-year low, according to a recent study.

But for smaller operators and mom and pop landlords, the numbers in February tell another story.

While L.A. County rents have rebounded during the past six months, they have yet to catch up to March 2020 lease rates, according to the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, made up mainly of owners with fewer than 10 properties.
“Our vacancies are down, definitely down, but our rents are not at pre-pandemic levels,” said Matt Williams, principal for Williams Real Estate Advisors, which manages 650 units in Los Angeles, primarily in small buildings.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arlington HeightsCrane Lakedemolish triplexdeveloperproposed apartments

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Raouf Halim, CEO, Spectra7 Microsystems, in front of 7 Pelican Vista Dr., Newport Coast (Compass, Spectra7 Microsystems)
    OC tech exec lists Newport Coast manse for $27M
    OC tech exec lists Newport Coast manse for $27M
    Trevor Noah with 833 Stradella Road (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Trevor Noah finds buyer in Bel Air
    Trevor Noah finds buyer in Bel Air
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    Law firms take more space at Silverstein’s US Bank Tower
    Renderings of Miramar Santa Monica at 101 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica (Miramar Santa Monica)
    Coastal Commission approves Miramar redevelopment in Santa Monica
    Coastal Commission approves Miramar redevelopment in Santa Monica
    5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park with Staley Point Capitals Kevin Staley and Bain Capitals Andrew Terris (Bain Capital, Staley Point Capital, Google Maps)
    Staley Point, Bain add to OC industrial portfolio
    Staley Point, Bain add to OC industrial portfolio
    57 North Beverly Park (Google Maps)
    Undeveloped plot in Beverly Park lists for $10M per acre
    Undeveloped plot in Beverly Park lists for $10M per acre
    Greenlaw Partners' Wilbur Smith III and Jeff Bezos with 1211 E. Badillo St., West Covina (Loopnet, News.USC.Edu, Getty)
    Amazon about-face on warehouse lease in West Covina
    Amazon about-face on warehouse lease in West Covina
    Ronald Reagan with Southern California (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    SB9 starting to sound like Prop 13
    SB9 starting to sound like Prop 13
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.