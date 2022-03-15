Open Menu

OC tech exec lists Newport Coast manse for $27M

Tuscan-style estate features 11,600 sf, ocean views, hidden TV behind wall of books

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 15, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Raouf Halim, CEO, Spectra7 Microsystems, in front of 7 Pelican Vista Dr., Newport Coast (Compass, Spectra7 Microsystems)

Orange County tech exec Raouf Halim has listed his 11,600-square-foot home in Newport Coast for $27 million.

The CEO of Spectra7 Microsystems bought the land at 7 Pelican Vista Dr. in 2000, and built the five bedroom, eight-bath ocean-view estate five years later, Dirt.com reported.

The Tuscan-style home sits on over two-thirds of an acre in gated Pelican Crest, near The Resort at Pelican Hill.

The three-story manse looks out over a manicured lawn, Tuscan-style fountain and soaring portico entrance.

It includes elaborate details and finishes, including an elevator, three loggias, inlaid Italian limestone and oak floors, coffered and beamed ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, archways and cast-stone niches.

Ground floor highlights include a solarium adorned with a hand-carved Italian fountain, formal living and dining rooms, a wood-paneled library, and a family room hosting a wet bar. A TV is hidden behind a wall of retractable leather books. There’s also a stone-clad billiards room with a bar, sauna and movie theater.

A butler’s pantry connects to a gourmet kitchen with quartzite countertops, a center island, high-end appliances and a breakfast nook.

Upstairs, an ornate master bedroom occupies its own wing, with its own sitting area and fireplace, ocean-view terrace and a showroom-style closet. A marble bath comes with dual vanities and dressing areas, a soaking tub and separate shower.

French doors open onto a backyard with gardens, swimming pool and spa, with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. An outdoor kitchen comes with a built-in barbecue, plus numerous al fresco dining areas. There’s an underground garage for up to eight cars. An HOA fee is $728 a month.

The Orange County home is listed by Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




