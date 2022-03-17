Open Menu

Sale puts Inland Empire Empire retail back to pre-pandemic mark

OC-based investor pays $71M for 310,000 sf center in Fontana

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 17, 2022 04:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JH Real Estate Partners CEO Hugo Aviles and the property at 16701 Valley Boulevard (Google Maps, JHREP)

Investors are hot for industrial property in the Inland Empire — and they’re warming up to retail, too.

JH Real Estate Partners bought a 310,000-square-foot shopping center in Fontana for $70.8 million, CBRE announced on Thursday. The brokerage represented the seller, Westlake-Village based The Baralat Company, in the deal.

The deal is the highest overall price paid for a retail property in the Inland Empire since 2018. The sale came out to around $228 per square foot, well ahead of other fully leased retail properties anchored by other types of stores. In the Inland Empire municipality of Montclair, a 136,000-square-foot shopping center that’s fully leased to Ross Stores is on the market for $25 million — about $184 per square foot.

JH Real Estate Partners obtained a loan from Wells Fargo for the buy in Fontana records show.

Located at 16701 Valley Boulevard, the 16-building shopping complex is leased to a range of tenants — from Regency Theaters to Burlington Coat Factory to Taco Bell. The shopping center is anchored by Cardenas Market, a Hispanic grocery store.

Demand for the property was boosted by its location — located along the 10 Freeway and across the street from a Kaiser Permanente medical facility, according to CBRE’s Patrick Wade.

Grocery-anchored retail centers across Southern California have fared well compared to other retail classes during the pandemic, prompting demand from institutional investors.

Tenants are expected to take up more retail space over the course of the year, according to CBRE, eventually lowering vacancy rates.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Inland EmpireRetail Real EstateSan Bernardino County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Good Night Inn 1675 Industrial Park Ave. and Former Ayres Lodge at 1900 (Google Maps, iStock)
    State to pay for conversions of Inland Empire hotels for homeless
    State to pay for conversions of Inland Empire hotels for homeless
    Staley Point Capital's Kevin Staley (Staley Point, Google Maps)
    Staley Point grabs more Inland Empire land for industrial
    Staley Point grabs more Inland Empire land for industrial
    Cheval Blanc with 468 Rodeo Drive (Getty, Google Maps)
    Rodeo Drive dust-up puts LVMH’s plans for hotel on hold
    Rodeo Drive dust-up puts LVMH’s plans for hotel on hold
    Ontario, CA (iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Critics want moratorium on warehouses in key Inland Empire city
    Critics want moratorium on warehouses in key Inland Empire city
    Peter Merlone and Bradley Geier of Merlone Geier Partners (Merlone Geier Partners, Google Maps)
    Local investor buys Huntington Beach retail
    Local investor buys Huntington Beach retail
    Sherman Oaks Galleria and Douglas Emmett CEO Jordan Kaplan (King of Hearts, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, UCLA)
    Douglas Emmett draws $300M on Sherman Oaks Galleria
    Douglas Emmett draws $300M on Sherman Oaks Galleria
    Southern California (iStock)
    Southern California home sales hit New Year’s dip
    Southern California home sales hit New Year’s dip
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.