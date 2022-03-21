Open Menu

Judge Approves Sale of The One

Saghian gets green light from bankruptcy court on $126M buy

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 21, 2022 04:55 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Richard Saghian and The One (Getty, Concierge Auctions, iStock)
Richard Saghian and The One (Getty, Concierge Auctions, iStock)

Richard Saghian’s deal for The One megansion in Bel Air got a green light today as a bankruptcy judge ruled in favor of the fashion mogul’s topping $126 million bid at a recent auction.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Deborah Saltzman on Monday noted that nearly everyone involved in the sale had to make concessions to complete the deal.

“It doesn’t feel like a good result, but it feels like a justified result under case law,” Saltzman told attorneys after hearing arguments from representatives of developer Nile Niami and several creditors during the hearing, held on zoom.

Saghian’s $126 million bid for the 3.8 acre estate paled against a 2019 appraisal that pegged the value of the estate to be $350 million. The auction earlier this month had a goal of $239 million.

Brokers Rayni and Branden Williams told the court that after around six weeks of marketing the property to billionaires they managed to get the best deal possible.

The judge agreed and ruled that the brokers could be paid commissions on both sides of the deal, taking a cut of about $2.5 million altogether.

“After working on this property for over three years, also finding the buyer was the perfect way to close this chapter for us,” Rayni Williams said.

The court did not rule when other parties could be paid on claims such as those holding mechanic’s liens, leaving that for a future hearing.

Saltzman said Saghian observed applicable laws and ruled in submitting his bid and the auction was a fair market. Attorneys for the developer Nile Niami and others opposing the sale alleged that the auctioneer, Concierge Auctions, didn’t drum up enough interest and contended that more time was needed, perhaps four-to-six weeks, to develop the best market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Nile Niamiresidential real estateThe One

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cinemoi's Daphna Ziman (LinkedIn, Zillow)
    TV exec in contract to sell former Harry Warner estate
    TV exec in contract to sell former Harry Warner estate
    Olen Properties' Igor Olenicoff with 4400 Von Karman (The Picerne Group, iStock)
    Judge denies petition to stop Newport Beach residential development
    Judge denies petition to stop Newport Beach residential development
    (Realtor.com)
    Roseanne Barr sells one LA-area home — after buying another
    Roseanne Barr sells one LA-area home — after buying another
    The One and Nile Niami (Getty)
    Marathon hearing leaves The One up in air
    Marathon hearing leaves The One up in air
    (iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Here are the top residential brokerages by LA headcount
    Here are the top residential brokerages by LA headcount
    WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Tomi Rose team up on athletes
    WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Tomi Rose team up on athletes
    WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Tomi Rose team up on athletes
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and Blackstone Mortgage Trust CEO Katie Keenan (Tishman Speyer, Blackstone, iStock)
    Tishman Speyer scores loan on Santa Monica portfolio
    Tishman Speyer scores loan on Santa Monica portfolio
    Nile Niami and The One (Getty)
    Niami cancels tour of The One
    Niami cancels tour of The One
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.