Open Menu

$41M loan for DTLA micro housing

Seattle-based developer to build 227 flats of around 265 square feet apiece

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 24, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
HDC’s Brad Padden with rendering of the Flower Street micro-housing (Housing Diversity Corp, Steinberg Hart)

A micro-housing developer has secured a $41.1 million construction loan for a 227-unit apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles.

Seattle-based Housing Diversity Corporation, which focuses on urban multi-family properties, has scored financing for its eight-story building at 1411 S. Flower St. in South Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The Flower Street project would be built on an empty lot a block east of the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is now undergoing a $1 billion expansion.

The apartment complex is designed by Steinberg Hart, based in Downtown L.A., and would have five levels of wood-frame construction above a three-story concrete base. The contemporary brown building with divided balconies will include a rooftop deck, ground-floor courtyard and a breezeway.

Plans call for 227 studio units, most of which would be around 265 square feet in size, to be rented at market-rate.

The complex was entitled using Transit Oriented Communities incentives to permit a taller building with less open space than would otherwise be allowed by zoning. In exchange, the developer will rent 26 apartments to households at the extremely low-income level, or less than $24,850 a year for a single tenant.

STS Construction, also based in Seattle, is partnering with Housing Diversity Corp. on the micro-housing project. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The Seattle-based team filed plans in November to build an eight-story, 92-unit micro apartment building at 603 S. Mariposa Ave. in Koreatown. It also has two other L.A. projects in the works.

A second Downtown project at 1317 South Grand Ave., will rise eight stories and include 151 apartments that average 325 square feet and will likely rent for around $1,600.

HDC is also building an eight-story micro apartment building at 1621 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood. Plans call for 69 studio apartments that average 375 square feet and likely rent for around $2,000.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DTLAHousing Diversity CorporationLos Angeles Convention Centermicro apartmentsmicro housingSeattle-basedSouth ParkSTS Construction

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    American rock band The Doors in front of a rendering of the Morrison Hotel project at 1246 S. Hope St., Los Angeles (SHoP Architects, APA-Agency for the Performing Arts-management, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Relevant moves ahead on plan for Morrison Hotel makeover in DTLA
    Relevant moves ahead on plan for Morrison Hotel makeover in DTLA
    Continuum Partners CEO Mark Falcone and Fourth Street and Central Avenue (Continuum Partners, Studio One Eleven / Adjaye Associates)
    Continuum in enviro review on $2B plan for DTLA
    Continuum in enviro review on $2B plan for DTLA
    1130 Hope St. (Urbanize.city)
    Condo owners push back on hotel plan near LA Convention Center
    Condo owners push back on hotel plan near LA Convention Center
    Carmel Partners CEO Ron Zeff and Jose Huizar with Renderings of the 520 Mateo Street project (Carmel Partners, NACTO, Works Progress Architecture)
    Arts District high-rise tied to City Hall corruption scandal resumes construction
    Arts District high-rise tied to City Hall corruption scandal resumes construction
    TCW CEO David Lippman with the TCW Tower at 865 S. Figueroa Street and the City National Plaza at 515 S. Flower Street (Loopnet, Wikipedia, David Lippman)
    TCW Group to vacate namesake skyscraper in DTLA
    TCW Group to vacate namesake skyscraper in DTLA
    (Populous)
    Planning Commission clears $1B expansion plan for LA Convention Center, JW Marriott
    Planning Commission clears $1B expansion plan for LA Convention Center, JW Marriott
    Renderings of the Sky Trees project at 1111 S. Hill St., L.A. (Koichi Takada Architects, Doug and Wolf)
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    (iStock)
    State to put $2B toward inner-city residential development
    State to put $2B toward inner-city residential development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.