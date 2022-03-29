An 18,400-square-foot hilltop mansion with walls of glass has hit the market in Beverly Hills for $88 million.

The newly completed eight-bedroom, 11-bath home at 620 Arkell Dr. in Trousdale Estates–dubbed “The View Estate–sits on a promontory overlooking Los Angeles, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The seller is 81-year-old developer Eli Sasson. His stepdaughter, developer and interior designer Gina Assouad, oversaw its design and construction.

They’d lived for decades in a Louis XV-style house that once stood on the site until they decided to tear it down and replace it with a minimalist, view-oriented mansion.

The resulting two-story structure is simple, sleek, and built to let the city, canyon and ocean views be the star, said Assouad, who spent her teenage years at the site. The beige-colored home was designed by Irish-born architect Paul McClean, designer of The One.

It has a cantilevered outdoor entertaining deck, a 10-car garage with a car turntable, a temperature-controlled wine room, a 30-person movie theater with a candy bar, an infinity pool and two saunas – a traditional one and an infrared one, according to the listing agents.

Assouad had the European Oak wood floors flown in from Belgium, the cabinetry shipped in from Italy, and Calacatta marble she personally selected for the kitchens.

The property sits at the end of a cul de sac. At its gate is a 100-year-old olive tree and zero-edge waterfall designed to make its occupants feel as if they were entering into tranquility, Assouad said.

Floor-to-ceiling, inside-outside glass walls, custom furniture, soaring ceilings and a grandfathered-in 1,000-square-foot entertainment deck complete the look.

Sasson is the founder of Sassony Commercial Real Estate, a Sherman Oaks-based firm known for developing shopping centers and office buildings. Assouad said her parents once planned on living in their newly completed house – but now think it’s too big.

“It kind of grew into this massive scale property,” she said.

Brokers Tomer Fridman of Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew