Open Menu

Bezos goes bigger on $165M Beverly Hills pad

Planning commission approves permit to expand former Warner estate

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 04, 2022 12:43 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos with proposed Warner estate expansion plans (Getty, Kovac Design Studio)

His $165 million mansion wasn’t quite enough. Jeff Bezos, the new owner of the Warner estate in Beverly Hills, needed a new pool house and a powder room.

The billionaire scored city planning approval last month to build a new pool house, powder room and retaining walls, adding around 1,000 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot mansion.

Bezos bought the property for $165 million in February 2020, in what was the most expensive deal in California at the time. In October, venture capital mogul Marc Andreessen beat out Bezos’ record, paying $177 million for a sprawling, seven-acre Malibu compound.

It’s not likely the new additions will make Bezos’ compound worth more than Andreessen’s seven-acre place, but It’s certainly larger.

Bezos’ compound sits on almost 10 acres at 1801 Angelo Drive in Beverly Hills — one of the largest properties in the city. And it could get substantially larger, if Bezos continues to do work on the property.

And Bezos might pass Andreessen yet–the new permits from the city deem “the maximum allowable floor area would be 69,139 square feet,” according to a report from the Beverly Hills planning commission.

The home’s previous owner, David Geffen, had obtained permits to allow the maximum allowable floor area to exceed 15,000 square feet. Geffen, who founded Geffen Records and was an early investor in Apple, bought the property for $47.5 million in 1990, a record at the time for Los Angeles County.

The estate was designed and built in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Today, the complex includes a three-story main house, a guest house, gym, a pergola and a security guard house.

The new pool house will be around 697 square feet in size, and will “more closely resemble a one-story accessory structure,” rather than a house. The powder room will be below ground, according to plans filed with the city.

In a March 24 planning commission meeting discussing the plans, commissioners praised Bezos’ proposed plans.

“I was absolutely astonished by the beauty of this project and the property, and I know it will be maintained in a fashion that it deserves to be maintained,” Commissioner Peter Ostroff said at the meeting, adding he and a number of other commissioners have toured the property.

“I enjoyed the tour,” Commissioner Myra Demeter said at the meeting. “It’s a very light adaptation for this beautiful property and I will support the proposal.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mohamed Hadid, Ronald Richards and Franklin Canyon (iStock, Ronald Richards, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Signs point to Von Furstenberg in deal for Hadid’s parcels in Franklin Canyon
    Signs point to Von Furstenberg in deal for Hadid’s parcels in Franklin Canyon
    620 Arkell Dr., Beverly Hills (Compass)
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    Byron Allen in front of 1118 Calle Vista Drive (left) and 1116 Calle Vista Drive (right) (Getty Images, Compass, Redfin)
    Media entrepreneur Byron Allen picks up a pair of homes in Beverly Hills
    Media entrepreneur Byron Allen picks up a pair of homes in Beverly Hills
    Josh Flagg and the new property on Bedford Drive in Beverley Hills (Josh Flagg, Getty)
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg pays $9.2M for Beverly Hills pad
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg pays $9.2M for Beverly Hills pad
    Robert Barth and Stanley Black with 840 Greenway Drive (Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Judge finds for Stanley Black on BH mansion fraud claim
    Judge finds for Stanley Black on BH mansion fraud claim
    Mark and Arman Gabay with 9111 Wilshire (Granicus, Gabay)
    Gabays seek another year on Golden Triangle hotel plan
    Gabays seek another year on Golden Triangle hotel plan
    57 North Beverly Park (Google Maps)
    Undeveloped plot in Beverly Park lists for $10M per acre
    Undeveloped plot in Beverly Park lists for $10M per acre
    Drake with 5841 Round Meadow Road, 3840 Round Meadow Road and 5854 Round Meadow Roadd. (Getty, Beverly Hills Estates)
    Drake puts Hidden Hills trio up for $22M
    Drake puts Hidden Hills trio up for $22M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.