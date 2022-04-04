His $165 million mansion wasn’t quite enough. Jeff Bezos, the new owner of the Warner estate in Beverly Hills, needed a new pool house and a powder room.

The billionaire scored city planning approval last month to build a new pool house, powder room and retaining walls, adding around 1,000 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot mansion.

Bezos bought the property for $165 million in February 2020, in what was the most expensive deal in California at the time. In October, venture capital mogul Marc Andreessen beat out Bezos’ record, paying $177 million for a sprawling, seven-acre Malibu compound.

It’s not likely the new additions will make Bezos’ compound worth more than Andreessen’s seven-acre place, but It’s certainly larger.

Bezos’ compound sits on almost 10 acres at 1801 Angelo Drive in Beverly Hills — one of the largest properties in the city. And it could get substantially larger, if Bezos continues to do work on the property.

And Bezos might pass Andreessen yet–the new permits from the city deem “the maximum allowable floor area would be 69,139 square feet,” according to a report from the Beverly Hills planning commission.

The home’s previous owner, David Geffen, had obtained permits to allow the maximum allowable floor area to exceed 15,000 square feet. Geffen, who founded Geffen Records and was an early investor in Apple, bought the property for $47.5 million in 1990, a record at the time for Los Angeles County.

The estate was designed and built in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Today, the complex includes a three-story main house, a guest house, gym, a pergola and a security guard house.

The new pool house will be around 697 square feet in size, and will “more closely resemble a one-story accessory structure,” rather than a house. The powder room will be below ground, according to plans filed with the city.

In a March 24 planning commission meeting discussing the plans, commissioners praised Bezos’ proposed plans.

“I was absolutely astonished by the beauty of this project and the property, and I know it will be maintained in a fashion that it deserves to be maintained,” Commissioner Peter Ostroff said at the meeting, adding he and a number of other commissioners have toured the property.

“I enjoyed the tour,” Commissioner Myra Demeter said at the meeting. “It’s a very light adaptation for this beautiful property and I will support the proposal.”