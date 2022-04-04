Open Menu

Griffin Realty makes room for corporate parent with sublease at El Segundo campus

Non-traded REIT’s sponsor takes 13,620 sf after sale of wealth, asset management units to Apollo

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 04, 2022 10:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Griffin Capital’s Kevin Shields and 1520 East Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Griffin Capital)

Investment firm Griffin Realty Trust closed an insider deal to sublease a portion of its headquarters campus in El Segundo to its corporate parent.

The non-traded REIT signed a deal to sublease 13,620 square feet to an affiliate at 1520 East Grand Avenue, also known as Griffin Capital Plaza, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange and Commission. The tenant is asset management firm Griffin Capital.

The two firms share a top executive, Kevin A. Shields. Griffin Capital, which Shields founded in 1995, is the sponsor of Griffin Realty Trust.

The monthly base rent for the sublease is $45,227–around $3.32 per square foot–with annual increases at three percent. The deal expires on June 30, 2024, with an optional five-year extension.

Griffin Capital has a portfolio of non-traded REITs and interval funds, including American Healthcare REIT, Griffin Institutional Access Credit Fund and Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund. The firm recently agreed to a deal to sell its wealth and asset management operations in the U.S. to private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The units involved in the deal focused on investment products tied to private credit and real estate, according to a previous report in the Wall Street Journal. The acquisition will be paid for with Griffin stock. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Griffin Capital’s recent sublease deal in El Segundo comes at an office campus located on the southeast portion of Grand Avenue and Kansas Boulevard. The sublease space covers the entirety of Building A on the campus.

The transaction adds to the deal sheet for Los Angeles’ recovering office market. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the city posted a pandemic-era high of 3.6 million square feet of leasing activity.

Representatives for Griffin Realty Trust did not respond to a request for comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joseph Englanoff with 5020 W. Sunset Blvd (Jamie Matz)
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Photo from the May 16th fire in the 200 block of East 3rd Street with LAFD's Captain Victor Aguirre (Getty, LAFD)
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Exterior of 616 Esplanade and Ideal Capital Group's Austin Herzog (Elements 616, Ideal Capital Group)
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    (iStock)
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Renderings of the Village at Laguna Hills at 24155 Laguna Hills Mall with Peter Merlone of Merlone Geier Partners (Merlone Geier Partners)
    Zombie mall set for new life with housing in South OC
    Zombie mall set for new life with housing in South OC
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Planned LA Chargers HQ scores financing package
    Planned LA Chargers HQ scores financing package
    Planned LA Chargers HQ scores financing package
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.