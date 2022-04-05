Open Menu

Home Depot signs 1.1M sf lease for distribution hub

Property is part of Clarion Partners seven-building industrial park

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 05, 2022 01:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Home Depot’s Craig Menear and Clarion Partners’ David Gilbert (Home Depot, Clarion Partners, iStock, Google Maps)

Home Depot is getting a new warehouse in the Inland Empire.

The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer signed a lease to take up a 1.1 million-square-foot building in Ontario, according to a Savills report. Terms of the lease were not disclosed and Clarion Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

New York-based Clarion Partners developed the building as part of its larger plan for an industrial center on approximately 86 acres of land between Euclid Avenue, Eucalyptus Avenue and Merrill Avenue.

In 2020, Clarion Partners scored approval from the city of Ontario to build around 1.9 million square feet of industrial and business park space, according to city documents.

Home Depot signed a lease for the largest of seven buildings at the park. The building has 40-foot clear heights, 193 dook doors, as well as parking for 244 trailers and 382 cars. CBRE was offering the property up for lease under a triple-net deal.

Home Depot saw a sales surge during the pandemic, as people at home looked to do-it-yourself projects and contractors saw an uptick in renovations.

The big-box retailer’s sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $35.7 billion — a 10.7 percent increase year-on-year. For the whole year, sales increased 14.4 percent compared with 2020, reaching $151.2 billion.

This surge in sales has prompted a need for more distribution centers.

The company already has a warehouse in Ontario, at 5655 Ontario Mills Parkway, a roughly 668,000-square-foot property owned by Prologis.

The new warehouse is located three miles south of California State Route 60, which serves neighborhoods in eastern L.A. and the south San Gabriel Valley. It also links to the I-10 and I-15 and CA-57 freeways.

Home Depot had a total of around 88.5 million square feet of warehouse space at the end of 2021 — a 16 percent increase from the end of 2020, when it reported 75.9 million square feet, according to financial filings. The company leases 95 percent of its distribution centers.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Clarion PartnersCommercial Real EstateHome Depotindustrial real estateInland Empire

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Phil A. Belling with One Culver, 10000 Washington Blvd (Hoaghospitalfoundation, iStock)
    LBA, Blackstone in recap on Culver One studio complex
    LBA, Blackstone in recap on Culver One studio complex
    Los Angeles (iStock)
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Griffin Capital's Kevin Shields and 1520 East Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Griffin Capital)
    Griffin Realty moves in with corporate parent on sublease at El Segundo campus
    Griffin Realty moves in with corporate parent on sublease at El Segundo campus
    Joseph Englanoff with 5020 W. Sunset Blvd (Jamie Matz)
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Rexford buys portfolio of ice production buildings
    Rexford buys portfolio of ice production buildings
    Rexford buys portfolio of ice production buildings
    Photo from the May 16th fire in the 200 block of East 3rd Street with LAFD's Captain Victor Aguirre (Getty, LAFD)
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Exterior of 616 Esplanade and Ideal Capital Group's Austin Herzog (Elements 616, Ideal Capital Group)
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    (iStock)
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.