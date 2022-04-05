Open Menu

LBA, Blackstone in recap on Culver One studio complex

Joint venture for 400K sf creative center valued at more than $500M

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 05, 2022 11:36 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Phil A. Belling with One Culver, 10000 Washington Blvd (Hoaghospitalfoundation, iStock)
Phil A. Belling with One Culver, 10000 Washington Blvd (Hoaghospitalfoundation, LBA Realty)

LBA Realty has recapitalized its One Culver creative office campus in Culver City in a deal worth more than $500 million.

The Irvine-based investment firm struck the deal on the eight-story property at 10000 Washington Blvd. in a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust valued “in excess of $500 million,” the Commercial Observer reported, citing an unidentified source.

LBA did not return requests for comment from the Observer. Blackstone and Newmark, which advised on the joint venture, declined to comment.

The nearly 400,000 square-foot One Culver building, at the junction of Washington and Culver boulevards, has 325,000 square feet of office space, three sound stages and 15,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and an Equinox Fitness Club.

It’s next to Sony Pictures Studio and not far from Amazon Studios and the Sony Pictures Animation Campus within a high-tech region known as Silicon Beach.

One Culver, built in 1986, was bought by LBA Realty in 2014 for $159 million. The firm renovated the pyramid-like property in 2017 with a design by Gensler, an architectural firm based in Downtown Los Angeles.

The LBA Realty venture with Blackstone was not the first time it partnered with the New York-based REIT.

In January 2021, the firm sold a 60-percent stake in two industrial portfolios to Blackstone through its LBA Logistics industrial arm. The packaged deal, valued at $1.6 billion, included 71 properties of nearly 10 million square feet, mostly in California and the state of Washington.

In October, LBA Realty paid $16.1 million for a building in Chicago’s Goose Island whose lease to a cloud manufacturing startup marked the area’s largest industrial lease in the first quarter. It;s affiliate also paid $76.5 million for the 85,000-square-foot Triangle Building in San Jose, leased by Apple.

In December 2020, it secured $316 million in loans for a mammoth vertical warehouse project for Amazon in Queens, New York.

[Commercial Observer] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone Real Estate Income TrustBREITCommercial Real Estatecreative office marketCulver CityCulver OneLBA RealtyRecapitalizationSilicon Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Los Angeles (iStock)
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Office vacancy continues upward across LA
    Griffin Capital's Kevin Shields and 1520 East Grand Avenue (Google Maps, Griffin Capital)
    Griffin Realty moves in with corporate parent on sublease at El Segundo campus
    Griffin Realty moves in with corporate parent on sublease at El Segundo campus
    Joseph Englanoff with 5020 W. Sunset Blvd (Jamie Matz)
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia
    Photo from the May 16th fire in the 200 block of East 3rd Street with LAFD's Captain Victor Aguirre (Getty, LAFD)
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Owner of DTLA building where blast injured 11 firefighters escapes jail time
    Exterior of 616 Esplanade and Ideal Capital Group's Austin Herzog (Elements 616, Ideal Capital Group)
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    Ideal Capital sells luxe apartments in Redondo for $75M
    (iStock)
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Renderings of the Village at Laguna Hills at 24155 Laguna Hills Mall with Peter Merlone of Merlone Geier Partners (Merlone Geier Partners)
    Zombie mall set for new life with housing in South OC
    Zombie mall set for new life with housing in South OC
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    Nike doubles down at Rockwood’s Water’s Edge campus in Playa Vista
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.