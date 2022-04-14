A developer has filed plans to replace the shuttered Virgil’s Hardware Home Center in Glendale with a 90-unit housing complex for senior residents.

Sunrise Senior Living, a Virginia-based developer of assisted living homes for older adults, has proposed building an 85,000-square-foot seniors complex at 520 and 534 N. Glendale Ave., Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans call for razing the hardware store, which closed six months ago, and replacing it with a three-story building with up to 114 beds, with an underground parking garage for 51 vehicles.

Lantz-Boggio Architects, based in Colorado, is designing the cream-and-brown complex on the corner of Glendale Avenue and Doran Street.

The senior assisted living complex, with large windows, stone veneer siding and angular roof supports, would include a motor court facing Doran Street and a landscaped courtyard behind the building. A rendering shows what appears to be crepe myrtle trees in bloom around the property.

A staff report to the Glendale Design Board says the project features a style and materials which are consistent with the surrounding neighborhood. It recommended approval subject to conditions regarding design detailing and potential light spillover onto adjoining properties.

Sunrise, founded in 1981, now has 280 Sunrise Senior Living communities throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. It’s now developing a similar 95-unit senior housing complex in Manhattan Beach.

Senior housing has become a popular development choice for investors during the pandemic, despite outbreaks at such facilities across the country.

While relatively few senior housing developments were proposed across Los Angeles in 2021, some 2,400 senior housing units were under construction in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with the majority to open in 2022, according to JLL.

SRM Development is planning to build a 145-unit assisted living complex in Studio City, a few miles from Glendale, in the San Fernando Valley.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew