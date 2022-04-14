The UCLA Anderson School of Management is Southern California’s best real estate MBA program, according to new rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

The business school on the Westwood campus took the seventh spot in a real estate-specific subset of the media company’s annual college rankings. The subset looked specifically at real estate MBA programs among the 134 business schools across the country ranked by U.S. News, which U.S. News evaluated based on program quality, graduates’ employment and earnings and student selectivity.

Stuart Gabriel, director of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate said he was “immensely proud of the upward trajectory” of the program, which includes more than two dozen course offerings within the MBA curriculum.

The center is named for Richard S. Ziman, cofounder and chair of Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial Realty.

U.S News ranked 19 real estate MBA programs, awarding the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania its top spot. The Stern School of Business at NYU took second, and the program as UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business ranked third.

USC’s Marshall School of Business was ranked 19th.

Various other Southern California schools–including UC Irvine, Chapman University in Orange, and Pepperdine University in Malibu, among others–have real estate graduate programs but were not included in the U.S. News’ rankings. Several offer masters of science degrees, or MSREs, which were not considered for ranking.

U.S. News also ranked 13 undergraduate real estate programs: The University of Pennsylvania again took that top spot, followed by the University of Wisconsin and UC Berkeley. USC’s program ranked seventh, and the University of San Diego’s program ranked 11th.

U.S. News calculated that UCLA Anderson’s MBA program cost nearly $68,000 per year in tuition and fees and had a full time enrollment of 719. USC’s Marshall School cost nearly $63,000 per year and had a full time enrollment of 439.