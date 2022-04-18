Hedge fund manager and film producer Thomas Giovine has just closed the most expensive home sale in the Pacific Palisades so far this year, selling a custom-built mansion with rare ocean frontage for $33.9 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The deal for the five-bed, eight-bath home, located at 14984 Corona Del Mar, closed on April 14, according to Zillow. It was listed in June of last year with a price tag of $37.5 million.

The property is one of a dozen homes in the area that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the area according to the listing. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot that includes 102 feet of ocean frontage. The 9,380-square-foot property is a Nantucket-style home with features such as a billiard room with a wine cellar, a vaulted library and a pool and spa. The house was completed in 2009 with designs from William Hefner Studio.

The transaction ranks as the most expensive home sale in the Pacific Palisades so far this year, according to several listing sites. The top spot was previously held by David Segel, the founder of London-based hedge fund Mako, who recently sold a two-acre estate in the neighborhood. That property, at 14100 Rustic Lane, was sold for $21.5 million on April 8.

Giovine’s film credits include “Wish Dragon” and “10 Minutes Gone.” He and his wife Elisabeth bought the home for $8.25 million in 2006, records show.

The identity of the buyer is currently unknown. Hilton and Hyland’s Drew Fenton and Sotheby’s International Realty’s Barbara Boyle, the agents in charge of the listing, did not respond to a request for comment.