Open Menu

Michael Shabani buys Casper mattress store on Melrose Avenue

West Palm Beach-based Sterling Organization sells 3,275 sf retail building

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 20, 2022 11:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Crown Equity Partners' Michael Shabani, Sterling Organization's Brian Kosoy and 8379 Melrose Avenue (Loopnet, Sterling Organization)
Crown Equity’s Michael Shabani, Sterling Organization’s Brian Kosoy and 8379 Melrose Avenue (Loopnet, Sterling Organization)

Michael Shabani of L.A.-based Crown Equity has bought a retail building on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

Shabani bought the 3,275-square-foot property from West Palm Beach-based Sterling Organization for $19.2 million, sources familiar with the deal told The Real Deal. Shabani declined to comment on the deal, and Sterling Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sterling Organization, a Miami-based private equity firm, bought the building for $14.75 million in 2019 — around $4,500 per square foot, records show.

The building is currently leased to Casper, the e-commerce firm focused on mattresses and bedding. Casper reported revenues of $151.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, financial filings show, before it was bought by private equity firm Durational Capital for around $280 million.

The property at 8379 Melrose Avenue also includes a large billboard used by advertising and media company Big Outdoor, and six car parking spaces, according to marketing materials for the property.

At more than $5,800 a square foot for the building, the deal is one of the priciest retail deals to close during the pandemic.

In October, Shabani sold a 6,000-square-foot property on North Robertson Boulevard for about $2,500 per square foot.

Before the pandemic, his firm sold a 11,600-square-foot property on Rodeo Drive — L.A.’s most expensive and iconic retail strip — that it owned with Ascendent Capital Partners for $10,500 per square foot

Brokers have seen retail leases pick up along the West Hollywood strip of Melrose Avenue in recent months.

Over the last six months, 8428, 8500, 8507, 8585, 8607, and 8755 Melrose Avenue have all been leased, among other storefronts, according to brokers and street signs along the strip. Just off Melrose Avenue, 8483, 8478 and 8408 Melrose Place have also been leased in recent months.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Retail Real EstateWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brokers see retailers flock back to Melrose Avenue
    Brokers see retailers flock back to Melrose Avenue
    Brokers see retailers flock back to Melrose Avenue
    8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo
    8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo
    8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo
    John Kukral in front of the the London West Hollywood Hotel at 1020 North San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    West Hollywood luxury hotel hits market
    West Hollywood luxury hotel hits market
    Tyler Siegel, Tom Kundig, John Irwin, Eklund Gomes' John Gomes, Julia Spillman and Fredrik Eklund; and 8899 Beverly (Nils Timm, Getty Images)
    Townscape Partners releases pricing at 8899 Beverly
    Townscape Partners releases pricing at 8899 Beverly
    400 South San Vicente Boulevard and The Abraham Companies' J.J. Abraham (The Abraham Companies)
    Beverly Grove strip mall set for apartments
    Beverly Grove strip mall set for apartments
    (iStock)
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    Gryphon Capital aims for new high on retail with listing of Target site in Huntington Park
    5507 Hollywood Boulevard (Google Maps, iStock)
    CIM Group sells Hollywood retail to local investor
    CIM Group sells Hollywood retail to local investor
    DJM, Fortress gets pair of OC retail centers in California splurge
    DJM, Fortress gets pair of OC retail centers in California splurge
    DJM, Fortress gets pair of OC retail centers in California splurge
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.