Open Menu

Amazon take 439K sf of office space for three SoCal ‘tech hubs’

Expands offices in Santa Monica, San Diego, adds 160K sf office in OC

Los Angeles /
May.May 03, 2022 03:36 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos in front of the Spectrum Terrace at 17300 Laguna Canyon Road in Irvine (top) and the Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (bottom) (Getty Images, Spectrum Terrace, Water Garden, iStock)
Jeff Bezos in front of the Spectrum Terrace at 17300 Laguna Canyon Road in Irvine (top) and the Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (bottom) (Getty Images, Spectrum Terrace, Water Garden, iStock)

Amazon.com has inked deals for 439,000 square feet of office space for tech hubs in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego.

The Seattle-based ecommerce firm signed the leases to accommodate 2,500 new corporate and technology jobs in Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported. It said its new offices will open by the middle of next year, and the workers will be hired through 2025.

“These 2,500 new jobs include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience and designing cutting edge video games,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide economic development.

The leases bring Amazon’s office footprint in Southern California to more than 1.5 million square feet, representing an increase of more than 40 percent.

The retailer said it opened 15 sites in Southern California last year and added 17,000 jobs statewide, bringing the total Amazon workforce in California to 170,000. Amazon doubled its logistics network during the pandemic and is currently the second-largest private employer in the U.S. with 1.62 million workers.

Its largest new lease is in Santa Monica, where Amazon has signed a deal to rent a 200,000-square-foot space at the Water Garden at 1620 26th St.

The park-like business center, linked by meandering waterways about two miles from the beach, now houses Amazon Studios, software giant Oracle and video game creator Naughty Dog. The additional Amazon offices are expected to open in mid-2023 and serve more than 1,000 workers.

In Orange County, Amazon leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Spectrum Terrace, at 17300 Laguna Canyon Rd. in Irvine. The site will serve about 800 new employees.

The modern complex, part of a 73-acre office park being built by the Irvine Co., is expected to open next year, with amenities that include an Olympic-size pool.

In San Diego, the company signed a lease for a 123,000-square-foot space at University Town Center, to serve about 700 new employees. The space will open in early 2023, adding to the 1,000 employees now working at Amazon’s San Diego tech hub.

Amazon said it plans to recruit locally for jobs in retail, operations, gaming and web services, and was looking for software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers to fill the office space.

The three offices are the latest among many that Amazon has opened over the last two years to handle a surge in demand from homebound consumers during the pandemic.

Last week, the company acknowledged a hiring spree has left it with too many workers and too much warehouse space as it reported a $3.8-billion quarterly loss.

[Los Angeles Times] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AmazonCommercial Real Estateirvineoffice spaceSan DiegoSanta Monicatech hubs

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CIM Group's Shaul Kuba (Getty, START Los Angeles)
    Shaul Kuba of CIM Group remaking West Adams
    Shaul Kuba of CIM Group remaking West Adams
    Rick Caruso and Karen Bass (Caruso, Wikipedia)
    LA Times picks Bass after Daily News gives nod to Caruso
    LA Times picks Bass after Daily News gives nod to Caruso
    Molina Wu Network's John Molina and Community Hospital Long Beach at 1720 Termino Avenue (Facebook, City of Longbeach)
    State demands closed Long Beach hospital be offered to affordable housing builders
    State demands closed Long Beach hospital be offered to affordable housing builders
    12833 Ventura Blvd (Midwood Investment, iStock)
    Newly opened Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge fully leased
    Newly opened Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge fully leased
    Breakthrough Properties’ Dan Belldegrun, Tishman’s Rob Speyer and Bellco Capital’s Rebecka Belldegrun (Breakthrough Properties, Tishman, Bellco Capital)
    Tishman Speyer, Bellco Capital JV raises $3B for life science buys
    Tishman Speyer, Bellco Capital JV raises $3B for life science buys
    Marymount President Brian Marcotte with Marymount University (Marymount University California, Google Maps, iStock)
    What to do with 21 prime acres of Palos Verdes peninsula?
    What to do with 21 prime acres of Palos Verdes peninsula?
    From left: Harry Sidhu, mayor of Anaheim; Art Moreno, owner, Los Angeles Angels; Rob Bonta, state attorney general (Getty Images, City of Anaheim, iStock)
    Anaheim clears way for stadium sale with $123M for affordable housing
    Anaheim clears way for stadium sale with $123M for affordable housing
    Kaiser Aluminum's Keith Harvey with 1550 West McEwen Drive (Insider Trades, Google Maps)
    Kaiser Aluminum moves HQ from OC to Tennessee
    Kaiser Aluminum moves HQ from OC to Tennessee
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.