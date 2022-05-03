Open Menu

RH Chief Gary Friedman sells $24M Beverly Hills estate

Estate sold in off-market deal offers opportunity to renovate a house or tear it down

Los Angeles /
May.May 03, 2022 11:53 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gary Friedman with 1360 Summitridge (Getty, Aaron Kirman Group)
Gary Friedman with 1360 Summitridge (Getty, Aaron Kirman Group)

That’s some restoration project.

Gary Friedman, chairman and chief executive officer of RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is taking his toolbox elsewhere after selling a Beverly Hills estate as a potential teardown.

Friedman recently sold 1360 Summitridge Pl. for $24 million, or $2,087 per square foot, according to Zillow and Weston Littlefield, who represented the buyer and the seller. Friedman bought the 2.8 acre estate for $15 million in 2019.

The real estate site classifies the property as vacant land. A description of the site said it offers an opportunity to renovate a structure currently on the property, or tear it down and build something new on the site with a promontory with commanding views of Los Angeles.

An LLC called Summitridge Place was listed as the buyer. Littlefield and Alex Howe of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented the seller in what they described as an off-market deal.

Littlefield and Howe declined to comment for this story.

A structure on the site was designed in 2013 by prominent architecture firm Marmol Radziner, based in the Sawtelle district on L.A.’s Westside. The structure has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library, media room and guest quarters with a separate entrance, according to an undated description. The structure also offered a rooftop garden and saltwater infinity pool.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac on Summitridge Place, the property is a street away from a house formerly owned by movie star Lana Turner that is listed with a sale pending. The last asking price for this house was $46.5 million, according to Zillow.

Friedman has made headlines for purchasing other multimillion dollar properties in Beverly Hills. In January 2020, he bought a $37 million estate in an area of the city known as Beverly Hills Post Office. The 11,000-square-foot estate includes 5 beds and 9 baths, according to media reports. Friedman bought the property from former Northrop Grumman CEO Kent Kresa. The aerospace chief built the house on spec.

With its beginnings as a retailer of high-end hardware and fixtures, RH has been a purveyor of high-end and luxe furniture, lighting and textiles for more than a decade.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCompassresidential real estateSpec Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alan Salzman with the property (Vantage Point Capital Partners, Hilton & Hyland, iStock)
    Investor Alan Salzman’s Beverly Hills mansion under contract
    Investor Alan Salzman’s Beverly Hills mansion under contract
    Mike Schwartz (The Agency)
    The Agency hires Bay Area exec for national focus
    The Agency hires Bay Area exec for national focus
    State program to help first-time home buyers
    State program to help first-time home buyers with forgivable loans
    State program to help first-time home buyers with forgivable loans
    Milan Panic with 60 Golden Eagle (Wikipedia)
    Milan Panic listing sheds light on Shady Canyon luxe
    Milan Panic listing sheds light on Shady Canyon luxe
    Reese Witherspoon (Getty)
    Reese Witherspoon sells Brentwood mansion for $21.5M
    Reese Witherspoon sells Brentwood mansion for $21.5M
    Lee Iacocca and 10614 Chalon Road in Bel Air (Getty, Compass)
    Former Lee Iacocca estate in Bel-Air hits market
    Former Lee Iacocca estate in Bel-Air hits market
    Enterprise Community Partners' Priscilla Almodovar and 311-345 N. Beacon Street (Getty Images, iStock, Adobe Communities)
    Supportive housing project in San Pedro scores $22M in financing
    Supportive housing project in San Pedro scores $22M in financing
    Select properties from Redwood Urban (Redwood Urban, iStock)
    Redwood Urban scores refi on Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Long Beach apartments
    Redwood Urban scores refi on Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Long Beach apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.