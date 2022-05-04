Open Menu

Push for ballot measure to tax resi sales over $5M moves forward

Levy of up 5.5 percent tax billed as way to further fund homelessness programs

Los Angeles /
May.May 04, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mansion, Taxes, Ballots
(iStock)

A measure to tax high-dollar home sales to further fund homelessness programs in Los Angeles appears likely to qualify for the November ballot.

Advocates for the United to House L.A. initiative have submitted nearly 98,200 signatures to the City Clerk to qualify for the fall election, LAist reported. The measure needs just over 61,000 valid signatures to qualify.

The initiative aims to raise $800 million a year by taxing property sales of $5 million or more with a levy ranging from 4 percent to 5.5 percent.

The funds would be directed toward creating an estimated 26,000 new homes over a 10-year period, and to preventing homelessness by helping vulnerable tenants and enforcing existing renter protections, backers have said.

“Only millionaires and billionaires have to pay the tiny tax on mega mansions,” said Alexandra Suh, executive director of the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance, one of the initiative’s supporters. “But we’ll all benefit from reduced homelessness.”

If the measure is placed on the November ballot, the initiative could set off an election showdown between a coalition of advocates for homeless residents and labor union backers and the local real estate industry, which opposes it.

Critics of the measure point to a lack of progress from Measures H and HHH, two tax increases passed by L.A. voters – which haven’t delivered the promised number of housing units, or lowered the number of Angelenos living on the streets.

“We’re just concerned that another tax — levied on whatever class of owner — is not going to fix the problem,” said Ryan Ole Hass, a former president of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors.

“Why don’t we look at what we’ve raised before and say, ‘OK, how can we take the money we have and make it effective?’” he said.

Proponents of the measure say this plan is different.

While the previous initiatives largely focused on the chronically homeless, they say the new measure would help prevent people from falling into homelessness by either funding eviction prevention efforts, or by quickly creating new housing by buying existing buildings.

Real estate brokers, however, see a discriminatory overreach that would wreak havoc on the housing market.

They also object to a perceived tendency by municipalities of singling out real estate for revenue — and to the massive amounts of money local governments have already poured into homelessness spending.

In 2016, Los Angeles voters approved Proposition HHH, authorizing $1.2 billion in bonds intended to go toward homeless housing; the following year L.A. County voters passed Measure H, which implemented a quarter cent sales tax project to raise $350 million a year over 10 years to pay for homeless services and short-term housing.

Homelessness has grown steadily in the years since each measure passed, a trend confirmed by official surveys and the visible number of homeless residents on the streets.

[LAist]- Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ballot measurehomeless advocateshomelessnesslabor unionsLos Angelesproperty sales taxreal estate industry

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CIM Group's Shaul Kuba (Getty, START Los Angeles)
    Shaul Kuba of CIM Group remaking West Adams
    Shaul Kuba of CIM Group remaking West Adams
    12833 Ventura Blvd (Midwood Investment, iStock)
    Newly opened Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge fully leased
    Newly opened Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge fully leased
    From left: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass in front of Los Angeles City Hall at 200 North Spring Street (Getty Images, iStock)
    Caruso’s personal tab on mayor’s race tops $22M
    Caruso’s personal tab on mayor’s race tops $22M
    Heidi Marston (LinkedIn, iStock)
    Chief of LA agency on homelessness quits in latest sign of turmoil
    Chief of LA agency on homelessness quits in latest sign of turmoil
    (Douglas Elliman Realty)
    “Resident Evil” star, director selling their Los Angeles home for $14M
    “Resident Evil” star, director selling their Los Angeles home for $14M
    Eastside, Westside: Lender puts $76M behind Shekhter projects in Santa Monica, warehouse in Vernon
    Eastside, Westside: Lender puts $76M behind Shekhter projects in Santa Monica, warehouse in Vernon
    Eastside, Westside: Lender puts $76M behind Shekhter projects in Santa Monica, warehouse in Vernon
    (iStock)
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    Push for rent control in Pasadena
    Caruso takes lead in race for LA mayor: LA Times poll
    Caruso takes lead in race for LA mayor: LA Times poll
    Caruso takes lead in race for LA mayor: LA Times poll
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.